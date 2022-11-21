Read full article on original website
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
Search ongoing for suspects who shot at King County home and struck teen girl
ALGONA, Wash. — Investigators are working to identify three people who fired guns into a south King County home, striking a teenage girl inside. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North in Algona. According to Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher, three...
Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
New details revealed about incident that caused Kent elementary school lockdown
KENT, Wash. — Charging documents revealed new details about what happened before and after a man in crisis allegedly threatened children at Meridian Elementary School in Kent. The school was forced to close for four days after investigators said 26-year-old Noah Peterson drove erratically outside the elementary school and...
2 fires 'set intentionally' in Kent's East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Two fires Friday morning in south King County were set intentionally, according to Puget Sound Fire. Crews said the fires in the East Hill area "were set intentionally to bundles of cardboard [sic]" on the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street in Kent. Puget Sound Fire...
Thief with blow torch attempts to steal from Ballard jewelry store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A thief used a blow torch to try to remove the armor plating around a door lock at a jewelry store in Ballard, and the entire effort was caught on the store’s security system. MK Byrne, who owns Begin on Ballard Ave NW, said she’s...
Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades
WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
Apple Cup travel: Up to 20 inches of snow possible in parts of Cascades
SEATTLE — Drivers heading to the Apple Cup this weekend should prepare for winter driving conditions as a weather system could bring up to 20 inches of snow to parts of the Cascades by Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening through...
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
Federal Way gun owner charged after 8-year-old shoots brother in head
Prosecutors have filed charges against a Federal Way man who is accused of leaving a gun on a bed where a child picked it up and shot another child in the head. According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, LeAnthony Todd, 18, faces one count of community endangerment due to unsafe storage of a firearm in the first degree.
Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop
SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
Seattle shoppers, retailers hope for more foot traffic this holiday season
SEATTLE, Wash. — The holiday lights drew big crowds to downtown Seattle Friday night for the annual tree lighting. Retailers are hoping these events help bring back more foot traffic downtown in an area that’s been struggling since the pandemic. Cold rainy conditions didn’t keep shoppers like Maggie Mclain away.
Thanksgiving meal giveaways return to Seattle after years off
For many, the holidays can be a hard time. From those who don’t have a place to call home or a table to eat a warm meal, the Seattle's Union Gospel Mission wants to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. For its 90th anniversary,...
Huskies look to continue climb with Apple Cup win over Cougars
PULLMAN, Wash. — Now that the turkey and stuffing is devoured, next up on the menu: Apples. No. 12 University of Washington travels to face unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. The rivalry game began in 1900.
Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
Apple Cup rivalry finds its way into Seahawks headquarters
When it comes to the Apple Cup, it's a hot topic of debate all week leading up to the game. I imagine it's leading to more than one argument at the dinner table this holiday weekend. And I also have a feeling that applies to the Seahawks as well. Certainly,...
Apple Cup Day! Keys to the matchup to watch for with the Huskies and Cougars
It's the day alumni of both schools wait all year for, Apple Cup weekend!. And while the bragging rights have dominated our state in all walks of life this week now it's time for the chatter to stop and for the Huskies and Cougs to line 'em up and play.
Rising costs taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
SEATTLE — While Thanksgiving dinner might cause you to put on a few pounds, your wallet will likely be lighter due to double-digit percentage increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other Thanksgiving staples. Making Thanksgiving dinner will take a bigger bite out of your...
