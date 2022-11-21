ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

KOMO News

Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns

TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New details revealed about incident that caused Kent elementary school lockdown

KENT, Wash. — Charging documents revealed new details about what happened before and after a man in crisis allegedly threatened children at Meridian Elementary School in Kent. The school was forced to close for four days after investigators said 26-year-old Noah Peterson drove erratically outside the elementary school and...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

2 fires 'set intentionally' in Kent's East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Two fires Friday morning in south King County were set intentionally, according to Puget Sound Fire. Crews said the fires in the East Hill area "were set intentionally to bundles of cardboard [sic]" on the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street in Kent. Puget Sound Fire...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades

WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Federal Way gun owner charged after 8-year-old shoots brother in head

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Federal Way man who is accused of leaving a gun on a bed where a child picked it up and shot another child in the head. According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, LeAnthony Todd, 18, faces one count of community endangerment due to unsafe storage of a firearm in the first degree.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop

SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle shoppers, retailers hope for more foot traffic this holiday season

SEATTLE, Wash. — The holiday lights drew big crowds to downtown Seattle Friday night for the annual tree lighting. Retailers are hoping these events help bring back more foot traffic downtown in an area that’s been struggling since the pandemic. Cold rainy conditions didn’t keep shoppers like Maggie Mclain away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Thanksgiving meal giveaways return to Seattle after years off

For many, the holidays can be a hard time. From those who don’t have a place to call home or a table to eat a warm meal, the Seattle's Union Gospel Mission wants to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. For its 90th anniversary,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Huskies look to continue climb with Apple Cup win over Cougars

PULLMAN, Wash. — Now that the turkey and stuffing is devoured, next up on the menu: Apples. No. 12 University of Washington travels to face unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN. The rivalry game began in 1900.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
PULLMAN, WA
KOMO News

Apple Cup rivalry finds its way into Seahawks headquarters

When it comes to the Apple Cup, it's a hot topic of debate all week leading up to the game. I imagine it's leading to more than one argument at the dinner table this holiday weekend. And I also have a feeling that applies to the Seahawks as well. Certainly,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Rising costs taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

SEATTLE — While Thanksgiving dinner might cause you to put on a few pounds, your wallet will likely be lighter due to double-digit percentage increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other Thanksgiving staples. Making Thanksgiving dinner will take a bigger bite out of your...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

