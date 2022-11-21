Read full article on original website
Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., authorities received reports of a Black man physically beating a Black woman near Tropicana and Tamarus. Officials said the man grabbed the woman, forced her...
Investigation underway for homicide in north-central Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in north-central Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported to the 1100 block of W. Hassell after reports of a man who had been shot. Officials said the man, 54, was in...
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
Police investigate altercation that leaves one person dead near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Wednesday evening. The incident happened on November 23 at around 6:36 p.m. near the 700 block of North 11th Street in downtown Las Vegas. According to police, officers responded to...
92 years ago gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ninety-two years ago, on Nov. 26 1930, legalized gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip. The Red Rooster was the first nightclub to open its doors to the public in Southern Nevada. The nightclub used to stand right where The Mirage is currently...
Firefighters investigate building fire in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a four-story office building in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night. The Clark County Fire Department initiated a two-alarm response at 4045 Spencer Street around 7:47 p.m. The fire ignited on the fourth floor and activated sprinklers. Heavy...
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
Police need help finding man wanted for several commercial thefts in Las Vegas area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department needs help finding a man wanted for several commercial thefts in businesses in the Las Vegas area. Authorities said at least one incident has brandished a weapon against store employees. The suspect is described as a Black man around 6'2"...
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out near state border
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada State Patrol (NSP) want you to know they are there and will write up a ticket if you violate any traffic laws. So far, NSP has handed out 291 violations and 254 for speeding as they joined forces with CHP to keep highways safe this holiday weekend.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
North Las Vegas Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department invited their families to carve the turkey and set plates inside the station this Thanksgiving. The Fire Station 51 crew cooked their feast from scratch and shared all the fixings with their loved ones. Captain Jay Ward has been...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northeast valley Jack-in-the-Box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (9:43 p.m.):. One man is dead, and two are injured after a shooting outside a fast food drive-thru in the northeast valley. Police reported to an apartment complex at the 4300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night.
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
National Black Caucus of State Legislators 46th annual conference to be held in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) 46th annual legislative conference will be held in Las Vegas next week. The conference will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. According to the press release, this year's conference...
