ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers

OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory

CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
CROFTON, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Muzzleloader deer season regulations

The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Thursday and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the other deer seasons that hunters need to be aware of. Muzzleloader permits are valid statewide, but hunters will still need permission when hunting private...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy