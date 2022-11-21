Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
3 News Now
Travels in the Heartland: Celebrating the season with Nebraska’s Holiday Passport
OMAHA, Neb. (The Walking Tourists) — Cookies. Hot chocolate. Thousands of colorful twinkling lights. Oh, and get a passport stamp. The people who brought you the Nebraska Passport program invite you to visit up to 20 spots around the state for a little holiday cheer and the chance to win prizes as part of the inaugural Nebraska Holiday Passport.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
doniphanherald.com
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
KETV.com
First and only C-Mill machine in Nebraska provides engaging, unique rehab
OMAHA, Neb. — Using games and virtual reality, a high-tech treadmill at CHI Midlands is helping patients further engage and enjoy their physical rehab. It's called a C-Mill machine, and it's the only rehab device of its kind in Nebraska. Seventy-two-year-old Robert George is using the machine to rehab...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID
OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Iowa: Live updates, analysis, commentary from Black Friday clash
Good afternoon from Iowa City. It's the day after Thanksgiving, and that means it's Nebraska vs. Iowa for the Heroes Trophy. Fill up that plate of leftovers and join us for live updates and more from Kinnick Stadium. (Scroll down for updates. Note: The stream could take up to 30...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
News Channel Nebraska
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
North Platte Telegraph
Muzzleloader deer season regulations
The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Thursday and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the other deer seasons that hunters need to be aware of. Muzzleloader permits are valid statewide, but hunters will still need permission when hunting private...
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports 13th case of avian flu in Nebraska
A press release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed another case of avian flu in Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
