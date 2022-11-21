ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyers Cave, VA

Vinyl Asylum partakes in Record Store Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This Black Friday was also Record Store Day for the Vinyl Asylum in Staunton. The shop celebrates the special things you cannot find in big box stores like limited editions, colored, and numbers in vinyl. Co-owner Tanya Bahrs says that vinyl records have never gone out...
STAUNTON, VA
Lil’ Guss’ gives out free hot meals for Thanksgiving

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is a holiday usually spent surrounded by family and a big meal, but not everyone has the same experience. While many restaurants close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes opened its doors Thursday to help feed the community. “Every...
GROTTOES, VA
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Wildlife Center patients feast for Thanksgiving

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving morning staff, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia prepared meals to feed 100 different guests of all shapes and sizes. The staff provided unique meals to a number of animal species that are currently staying at the animal hospital. Instead of turkey, stuffing, and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
JMU fans reflect on Dukes’ first Sun Belt Conference season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference and as an FBS squad wrapped up Saturday afternoon with a win against Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers (47-7). Crowds of people tailgating for the last game of the season share feelings of pride, that it was about time JMU’s program was brought to the highest level of college football.
HARRISONBURG, VA

