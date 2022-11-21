Read full article on original website
Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna
The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.
KSLTV
Three car crash closes road in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a three-car crash on Saturday, according to police. West Valley City Police told KSL that a car crashed into a second car which spun out and hit a third car on 3100 S 3200 W at approximately 3:27 p.m.
Park Record
Park City lays down the rules during Sundance as first in-person fest since 2020 nears
The Sundance Film Festival is poised to return to its starring role in Park City in January after two years of canceling the in-person event out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Park City officials want those who plan to conduct business in the city during the festival to understand...
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
Park Record
Park City business owner criticizes Silly Market logistics: ‘Let them take a parking lot’
Ken Davis has watched the Park Silly Sunday Market since it was launched in 2006 as something designed to bring some funk, and crowds, to Main Street. Over the 16 years, the Silly Market has drawn large numbers of people to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, but even after such a lengthy run on Main Street there are still concerns the weekly event dampens sales at the brick-and-mortar businesses.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made after car hits vehicle, crashes through wall of Roy building
ROY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash Friday night about 7 p.m. in the area of 5700 S. 1900 West, where a driver went through a wall after rear-ending another vehicle. Injuries apparently are minor, but damage is...
ABC 4
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police: Woman arrested after ramming patrol car with stolen pickup, multi-agency response
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old woman who allegedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday morning after a chase that ended when the truck was disabled by spike strips. Victoria Diane Nunez was initially spotted...
KUTV
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Grandson of elderly couple arrested after their bodies found at Clearfield residence
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 26-year-old grandson of an elderly Clearfield couple is being charged with their homicides after his mother found their bodies Wednesday and called police. Charged in the case is 26-year-old Jeremy Belt, says a statement from Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly...
KSLTV
West Valley business sees lots of in-person activity on Black Friday
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A record 166.3 million people are expected to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation. While a lot of that business is done online, there is still a strong appetite for visiting locally owned...
KSLTV
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowners
A man is in critical condition after he broke into a Kearns home and got into a fight with the owner of the home.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam
FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday. Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
