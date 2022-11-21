ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Record

Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna

The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Three car crash closes road in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a three-car crash on Saturday, according to police. West Valley City Police told KSL that a car crashed into a second car which spun out and hit a third car on 3100 S 3200 W at approximately 3:27 p.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City business owner criticizes Silly Market logistics: ‘Let them take a parking lot’

Ken Davis has watched the Park Silly Sunday Market since it was launched in 2006 as something designed to bring some funk, and crowds, to Main Street. Over the 16 years, the Silly Market has drawn large numbers of people to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, but even after such a lengthy run on Main Street there are still concerns the weekly event dampens sales at the brick-and-mortar businesses.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made after car hits vehicle, crashes through wall of Roy building

ROY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash Friday night about 7 p.m. in the area of 5700 S. 1900 West, where a driver went through a wall after rear-ending another vehicle. Injuries apparently are minor, but damage is...
ROY, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday. Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

