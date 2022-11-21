The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.

