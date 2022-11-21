Read full article on original website
WHSV
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
WHSV
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WHSV
Wildlife Center patients feast for Thanksgiving
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving morning staff, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia prepared meals to feed 100 different guests of all shapes and sizes. The staff provided unique meals to a number of animal species that are currently staying at the animal hospital. Instead of turkey, stuffing, and...
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ gives out free hot meals for Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is a holiday usually spent surrounded by family and a big meal, but not everyone has the same experience. While many restaurants close their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes opened its doors Thursday to help feed the community. “Every...
WHSV
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday means supporting the unique shops in the area, whether they’re brand new or coming to an end. Twice as Nice Consignment Shop in Waynesboro is going out of business but wants to go out in style. The owner of the consignment shop...
WHSV
Vinyl Asylum partakes in Record Store Day
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This Black Friday was also Record Store Day for the Vinyl Asylum in Staunton. The shop celebrates the special things you cannot find in big box stores like limited editions, colored, and numbers in vinyl. Co-owner Tanya Bahrs says that vinyl records have never gone out...
WHSV
Riverheads wins Region 1B Championship, advances to Class 1 State Semifinal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads powered past Central Lunenburg 42-13 to claim the Region 1B Championship. The Gladiators were led by running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. Cook-Cash had 13 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Bryant added 11 carries for 102 yards and two scores. The...
WHSV
JMU fans reflect on Dukes’ first Sun Belt Conference season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference and as an FBS squad wrapped up Saturday afternoon with a win against Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers (47-7). Crowds of people tailgating for the last game of the season share feelings of pride, that it was about time JMU’s program was brought to the highest level of college football.
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison smothered #23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday afternoon. With this victory, the Dukes earned the top spot in the Sun Belt East standings. However, the Dukes were not officially named Sun Belt East Champions since JMU was ineligible for a conference title in its first year as an FBS team.
