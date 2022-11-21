BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.

