ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 20

Guest
5d ago

Criminals should not have rights! Most of the times they are out they go on to terrorize more innocent and hard working people. Armed car jackings and robberies should be life without parole also regardless of the criminals age . If not able to keep in jail just execute the trash rather then let back out into the innocent public please.

Reply
14
Guest
4d ago

Hold these DAs accountable!!! This is just sick. Why do they love felons around here. That could have been anyones mom or grandmother even theirs :(

Reply
12
Dont like Demoncrats !!
4d ago

Time to change laws!!!!!! How about building many more prisons, instead of sending money to Ukraine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Let Germany foot the bill!!! Europe

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
RACELAND, LA
WWL

Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA
wgno.com

Wheel of Justice surpasses 450 arrests

METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — WGNO began the Wheel of Justice segments in April of 2008. Over the years, hundreds of the cases we’ve reported have ended with arrests. Now that number has surpassed 450. The latest cases involve a shooting, murder, flasher and burglar. All of them happened...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
fox8live.com

Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old Covington man was struck and killed by an SUV early Friday evening (Nov. 25) as he walked in dark clothing on a state highway in Washington Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. The victim, identified as Ben Small, was struck by a 2012 GMC...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
BRIDGE CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy