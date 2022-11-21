ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman fires member of Arkansas staff, per report

Sam Pittman has made the first change to his football staff, according to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker, per the report. Walker’s firing comes after the Hogs dropped the Battle Line Rivalry to Mizzou 29-27. The Razorbacks finished the season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive starter reportedly quits team ahead of Missouri game

Myles Slusher did not make the trip to Missouri, and is no longer with the Razorbacks, a team representative reported on Friday. Slusher was a starting defensive back, but had a tumultuous season with injuries that kept him out of 4 games, and then he was suspended for the LSU game. If Slusher plans to get a fresh start, the transfer portal opens on Dec. 5.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Eli Drinkwitz said after Missouri beat Arkansas

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri continue to dominate the Battle Line Rivalry, as the Tigers notched their 6th win to become bowl eligible Friday. Mizzou now holds an all-time 10-4 series lead over Arkansas and have won 6 of the last 7 games. Quarterback Brady Cook continues to develop before our...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO

