The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt
Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Tennessee bounces back from ugly loss, blanks Vanderbilt in Nashville
Tennessee football has finished the regular season 10-2 in Josh Heupel’s 2nd year as head coach. The Vols downed Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday night to earn their first 10-win regular season since 2003. It was Joe Milton III under center in place of Hendon Hooker following an awful ACL tear...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel responds to questions about Tennessee's locker room culture after rout of Vanderbilt
Josh Heupel led Tennessee to the first 10-win regular season since 2013, and after the win over Vanderbilt, Heupel reacted to the victory. The Vols knocked off the Commodores 56-0, and after the game, he spoke with Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network. “This was a great win for our...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee rushes for back-to-back 50-yard touchdowns, piles on against Vanderbilt
Tennessee is just toying with Vanderbilt at this point. The Vols lead 35-0 at the start of the 3rd quarter thanks to back-to-back 50-yard touchdown runs. The Vols are rushing all over a struggling Vanderbilt defense. Here’s the first, Jabari Small’s longest touchdown rush of the season to make it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for regular-season finale at Vanderbilt
Tennessee finishes the 2022 regular season on the road Saturday at Vanderbilt. The Volunteers are looking to bounce back from a crushing loss at South Carolina in Week 12. No. 10 UT can stay in the New Year’s Six bowl mix by finishing the year on a high note.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
