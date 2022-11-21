Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
MedicalXpress
Hope for first blood test to detect deadly heart inflammation
The first blood test to diagnose inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) could be in use in as little as a year, following the discovery of a molecular signal in the blood by Queen Mary University of London researchers. The research, published today in the journal Circulation, offers hope of a quick and cheap way of diagnosing the condition.
MedicalXpress
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
MedicalXpress
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
dogster.com
New Help for Dogs with Cancer
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will, at some stage in their lives, develop a tumor, and almost 50 % of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer. But efforts are underway to help pets improve life quality and expectancy — and help owners cope.
MedicalXpress
Increased genetic testing could identify concealed cardiomyopathy
Researchers from the Centenary Institute have found that concealed cardiomyopathy is an important cause of sudden cardiac death where no cause is found from autopsy—and that genetic testing can help identify cases of concealed cardiomyopathy which provides a cause of death and also helps guide care of surviving relatives.
MedicalXpress
Beating cancer-related fatigue with personalized interventions
After diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, many women suffer from cancer-related fatigue. Twenty percent of the patients are still severely fatigued after ten years. Is there a way to reduce cancer-related fatigue? Ph.D. candidate Lian Beenhakker of the University of Twente compared 35 globally existing eHealth interventions aimed at reducing fatigue.
MedicalXpress
Zapping brain cancer with long needles opens door to new treatments
University of Saskatchewan (USask) researchers have developed a new method of killing brain cancer cells while preserving the delicate tissue around it. The technique also has a remarkable side-benefit: making chemotherapy treatment of brain cancer suddenly possible. The technique involves placing long needles through the skull and sending pulses of...
MedicalXpress
Diagnostic marker found for deadly brain disease marked by dementia, movement problems
Zooming in on a single disease and studying it intensely is often the most productive route to finding treatments. But there's no easy way to distinguish among people living with any of the primary tauopathies—a group of rare brain diseases marked by rapidly worsening problems with thinking and movement—because the symptoms are too similar. As a result, most studies on primary tauopathies have included a mix of such diseases, even though researchers know that the diseases differ in important ways and probably require different treatments.
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop 20-subtype mRNA flu vaccine to protect against future flu pandemics
An experimental mRNA-based vaccine against all 20 known subtypes of influenza virus has provided broad protection from otherwise lethal flu strains in initial tests, and thus might serve one day as a general preventative measure against future flu pandemics, according to researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Researchers explain how lipids can control immune response
When we consume fats (also called lipids) in our diet, they can be metabolized or stored to provide energy for the body. But they are also involved in regulating the genes expressed within—and the signaling between—cells. Lipids influence how our cells behave and function, which affects many processes in the body including the immune system.
MedicalXpress
Optically analyzing local brain environment: Astrocytes' acid response in epileptic mice
Researchers at Tohoku University have shown that astrocytes in the mouse brain exhibit an acid response with intensified epileptic seizures. The astrocytes' acid response could lead to the amplification of excitatory neuronal signals and be the underlying drive for generating plasticity for epileptogenesis. The findings were detailed in the journal...
MedicalXpress
Wild primate study ties importance of social environment to molecular markers of age in the brain
As people age, maintaining a positive and predictable social environment becomes more and more important. For instance, keeping close ties with friends and family has been identified as one of the key ingredients to healthy aging. While some declines in health, mind and body are inevitable, studies have shown that...
MedicalXpress
Wireless smart bandage provides new insights on healing chronic wounds
Some wounds just won't heal. Infections, diseases like diabetes, and suppressed immune systems often stack up to slow healing. Chronic wounds can last months and lead to anxiety and depression. In the worst cases, they are life threatening. Cost of treatment has soared to $25 billion each year. So far,...
MedicalXpress
Bacteria that break down nicotine found in the guts of mice
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, working with a colleague in the U.S., has isolated a type of bacteria in the guts of mice that break down nicotine. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they isolated the bacteria and why their finding could reduce incidences of fatty liver disease in humans.
MedicalXpress
Artificial sweeteners found to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Sugar substitutes found in many supermarket foods have been shown to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria that cause pneumonia and sepsis. Three artificial sweeteners used in products such as diet drinks, yogurts and desserts dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant priority pathogens. The additives not only disable bacteria that cause several...
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 detection in 30 minutes using gene scissors
CRISPR-Cas is versatile: Besides the controversial genetically modified organisms (GMOs), created through gene editing, various new scientific studies use different orthologues of the effector protein Cas to detect nucleic acids such as DNA or RNA. In its most recent study, the research group headed by microsystems engineer Dr. Can Dincer...
MedicalXpress
New hope for kidney cancer treatment using existing drugs
The most comprehensive study of kidney cancer at single-cell level has discovered a potential drug target to treat renal cell carcinoma, a cancer with a high mortality rate that is hard to detect. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals identified immune cells known as macrophages that express the gene IL1B as crucial to tumor development.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify essential signaling pathway for neuronal connectivity during brain development
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has demonstrated that brain wiring requires the control of local protein synthesis at the level of specific synapse types. In new research published in Science, a collaborative study between the Rico and Marín groups reported...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals a brain circuit underpinning locomotor speed control
Researchers at Karolinska have uncovered how brain circuits encode the start, duration and sudden change of speed of locomotion. The study is published in Neuron. Locomotion—"moving around" in the form of walking, running or swimming—is a universal behavior that allows us to interact with the world around us. An accurate control of the start and duration of a locomotor episode, combined with the ability to execute prompt changes in vigor and speed, are key features for the flexibility of locomotion. For example, we can suddenly change the speed of our locomotion from slow walking to running to adjust to our surroundings.
