Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
hot969boston.com
Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving
Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
The Great 8: New signs installed around Castle Island + Pleasure Bay
Thanks to $75,000 in funding from the Community Preservation Act, Friends of the Boston Harborwalk has installed eight new signs around Castle Island and Pleasure Bay!. You can learn about the history, harbor vessels, birds, and more via these new signs. A little walking tour of education!. The signs include:
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
nbcboston.com
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
WBUR
From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
iheart.com
North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'
GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
iheart.com
Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal
STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lawrence, MA
Situated in northern Massachusetts, Lawrence is an unassuming yet significant city in Essex County, home to more than 88,508 residents as of the 2021 consensus. As a planned city, Lawrence first rose as a textile center, then branched off to manufacturing electronic equipment, footwear, paper products, and other items. Today,...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
