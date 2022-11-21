ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Q97.9

Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving

Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England

We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music

Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
LOWELL, MA
iheart.com

North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
GEORGETOWN, MA
iheart.com

Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal

STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
STOUGHTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lawrence, MA

Situated in northern Massachusetts, Lawrence is an unassuming yet significant city in Essex County, home to more than 88,508 residents as of the 2021 consensus. As a planned city, Lawrence first rose as a textile center, then branched off to manufacturing electronic equipment, footwear, paper products, and other items. Today,...
LAWRENCE, MA
iheart.com

New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
MANCHESTER, NH
Big Country 96.9

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

