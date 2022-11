Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic is dealing with soreness in both hsi right knee and his right ankle. As a result, the team has listed the veteran questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO