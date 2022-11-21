ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lawfem.com

Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City

A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prevent Hate Crimes and Protect New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced actions to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers. The Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support hate crime prevention and education efforts, building on the administration's efforts to increase funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for communities at risk. The first piece of legislation requires individuals convicted of hate crimes to, in addition to other penalties, undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education. The second establishes a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity, including, but not limited to diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Governor Hochul also encouraged community-based organizations to apply for $50 million in available funding to strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes, and extended the deadline for applications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ecogy begins New York 34 MW community solar development plan

Ecogy Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based solar development company, announced the start of development of a set community solar projects in Westchester County, N.Y. The company was selected in a 2021 request for proposal (RFP) calling for for up to 34 MW of solar projects across more than 100 sites. The RFP was issued by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Westchester County under the Community Distributed Generation (CDG) partnership program. Ecogy was selected as part of the RFP to develop rooftop solar projects, while other selectees will develop solar installations on brownfield and landfill sites.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

TerraCRG Sells $4.4 Million Mixed-Use Property in Sunset Park

TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has closed on the $4,400,000 sale of 5102 5th Avenue in Sunset Park. TerraCRG Partner Matt Cosentino and Senior Associate Rémi Norris exclusively represented the seller on the deal. The 4-story, 7,600-square-foot property features 4 free-market apartments, 2 retail spaces,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Big Quit: NY Lawmakers address workforce challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some call it “The Big Quit.” On Tuesday, lawmakers addressed the workforce shortage via a public hearing: why it’s happening and what can be done to prevent people from leaving their jobs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than 47 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, however New York […]
ALBANY, NY

