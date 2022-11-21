ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
Utah Food Bank hosts 17th annual race to fight hunger statewide

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few thousand people woke up and began getting ready for the Utah Human Race Thursday morning. For the past 17 years, the Utah Food Bank has hosted the run to benefit the food bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. The race started at the...
Utah uses depth to cruise past St. Thomas (MN), win 95-66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU's 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime Friday. George's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in regulation gave BYU (4-3) its...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana...
