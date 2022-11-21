Read full article on original website
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
GALLERY: Animals feast on pumpkins for Thanksgiving at Utah's Hogle Zoo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Humans weren't the only ones who enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast this year — lions, elephants and meerkats were also among those fed a festive meal at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials said this unique tradition, called Feast with the Beast, invited...
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
Suspect arrested in connection to 2021 murder of local Spanish radio host
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who fled the country following the 2021 death of local Spanish radio host has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, with the help of...
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Utah Food Bank hosts 17th annual race to fight hunger statewide
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few thousand people woke up and began getting ready for the Utah Human Race Thursday morning. For the past 17 years, the Utah Food Bank has hosted the run to benefit the food bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. The race started at the...
Utah uses depth to cruise past St. Thomas (MN), win 95-66
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
South Jordan police investigating suspicious death after body found in burning car
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after they said a body was found in an extinguished vehicle fire in South Jordan. They said officers and firefighters responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road. "The...
Man dies in rollover crash that shut down I-15 in Draper for hours
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Draper late Friday night, the Utah Highway Patrol told KUTV 2News. According to a UHP news release, the crash happened at 10:14 p.m. near 14100 South and involved...
Intruder in critical condition after attempting to break into Kearns home
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after attempting to break into a Kearns residence where the homeowners fought back. Officials said they received calls of a home invasion a short time after 11 p.m. Wednesday at 5973 South Stone Flower Way. The intruder was...
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
Grandparents identified in Clearfield double homicide; grandson facing murder charges
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — The grandparents killed in a double homicide in Clearfield have been identified by police and family members. They said Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were victims from the double murder. The suspect was identified as their grandson, 26-year-old Jeremy Belt. The investigation began...
BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU's 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime Friday. George's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in regulation gave BYU (4-3) its...
Driver arrested after crashing into vehicle, unoccupied building in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested in Roy after police say they hit the rear of the car in front of them, then continued to slam into the wall of an unoccupied building. Officials with the Roy City Police and Fire Department responded to the scene on...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana...
Woman arrested after hitting patrol car with stolen vehicle, multi-agency pursuit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was arrested after police said she rammed into an officer's patrol car with a stolen vehicle, leading to a multi-agency pursuit in Taylorsville. They said Victoria Diane Nunez, 32, was located with a stolen vehicle at a local gas station on Thursday. Officers...
