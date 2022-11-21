ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas 2022: Phoenix holiday lights map

By Wendy Killeen, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

An annual drive to look at over-the-top holiday lights is a tradition for many families in Greater Phoenix. Select the map icons to see more information about residential and commercial light displays.

Use the + and - buttons to zoom, map your current location by hitting the target button in the upper right and select addresses to open the location in Google Maps so you can get directions.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Christmas 2022: Phoenix holiday lights map

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season

Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade

The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelawaits.com

The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert

As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
MESA, AZ
12 News

10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley

Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Find one-of-a-kind gifts, support local artists at Winter Artisan Market

On Dec. 2 and 3, the Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces to present the Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers. This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Rove House, Stunning Renovation Project in Arizona by The Ranch Mine

Rove House designed by The Ranch Mine, turns a “Dark and cramped with low ceilings” home into a stunning house with outdoor living connection. The architects focused the redesign to provide a new, indoor/ outdoor living area with ample natural light. Also, adding spaces that were lacking to accommodate their growing family, and reconfiguring the original home to make the most of the existing space.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

