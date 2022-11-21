ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday

MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Families visit area Christmas tree farm as part of Black Friday tradition

ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Believe it or not, Christmas is just one month away, and families are working hard to find the perfect Christmas tree for their home. "We do this every year, and we have done it with my parents -- my brother and I have done this since we were young, and now we have our families, and we all come together," said the Perdue and Mays families.
ELK PARK, NC
Johnson City Press

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Fire crews respond to fire at Dollar General in Norton

Fire crews responded to a fire at Dollar General in Norton, Virginia Friday. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on 1747 Park Avenue in Norton, Virginia. According to the Norton Fire Department, a back rack was on fire, but a customer grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to put most it out.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
wcyb.com

Local shop owners share the importance of shopping small

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Shopping locally gives you access to exclusive items that can't be found at big box retailers. So, if you're looking for creative and unique gifts this holiday season: shop small. We have tons of great dip mixes and food items," said Owner of Cranberry Lane...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Washington County, Tn. man arrested after standoff with police

A Washington County, Tennessee man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to authorities, police responded on November 23 to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford. Police say when they arrived on scene the suspect, 59-year-old Darrell Ogg barricaded himself inside the home. Officers say Ogg...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Jonesborough hosts "Christmas in Olde Jonesborough"

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jonesborough is kicking off Christmas with its' Christmas in Olde Jonesborough event. The yearly event includes free popcorn, hot chocolate, face painting and more. Several business were open with discounted prices. Kids and adults were dressed in their favorite Christmas attire. Organizers say the event...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

One dead after fire consumes home in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead following a house fire in Fall Branch, according authorities. It happened on Horton Hwy in Fall Branch, Tenn. at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were residing in the home at the time of the fire. Six people escaped the...
FALL BRANCH, TN
993thex.com

