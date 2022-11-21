Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wcyb.com
Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday
MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
wcyb.com
Families visit area Christmas tree farm as part of Black Friday tradition
ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Believe it or not, Christmas is just one month away, and families are working hard to find the perfect Christmas tree for their home. "We do this every year, and we have done it with my parents -- my brother and I have done this since we were young, and now we have our families, and we all come together," said the Perdue and Mays families.
Johnson City Press
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON – For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the last six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On December 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Fire crews respond to fire at Dollar General in Norton
Fire crews responded to a fire at Dollar General in Norton, Virginia Friday. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on 1747 Park Avenue in Norton, Virginia. According to the Norton Fire Department, a back rack was on fire, but a customer grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to put most it out.
wcyb.com
Annual Johnson City Turkey Trot draws thousands on Thanksgiving morning
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nearly 4,000 runners, walkers, families and pets took to the streets Thanksgiving morning for the 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot. While this is the largest 5K race in the Tri-Cities, participants say it's more than seeing who can cross the finish line first.
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
wcyb.com
Local shop owners share the importance of shopping small
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Shopping locally gives you access to exclusive items that can't be found at big box retailers. So, if you're looking for creative and unique gifts this holiday season: shop small. We have tons of great dip mixes and food items," said Owner of Cranberry Lane...
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
wcyb.com
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to bell ring for Red Kettle Campaign
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The iconic bells are now ringing outside several stores in the Tri-Cities, marking the start of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. While the sounds of the bells fill the air, the Salvation Army says it needs your help, to keep the sound going all season long.
wcyb.com
Community members volunteering their time on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving dinner
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In Johnson City, volunteering is second nature to some. And those at Haven of Mercy provided Thanksgiving meals to those who wouldn't otherwise have one. We have a huge crowd coming through today and it's just an event that we can get in touch...
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tn. man arrested after standoff with police
A Washington County, Tennessee man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to authorities, police responded on November 23 to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford. Police say when they arrived on scene the suspect, 59-year-old Darrell Ogg barricaded himself inside the home. Officers say Ogg...
VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
wcyb.com
Town of Jonesborough hosts "Christmas in Olde Jonesborough"
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jonesborough is kicking off Christmas with its' Christmas in Olde Jonesborough event. The yearly event includes free popcorn, hot chocolate, face painting and more. Several business were open with discounted prices. Kids and adults were dressed in their favorite Christmas attire. Organizers say the event...
Suspect’s sister speaks about brother killed in Glade Spring police incident
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police have identified Travis Fields as the man who died after allegedly firing shots near Washington County Virginia Deputies. According to VSP, Fields fired a shot and a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire. Fields died at the scene. Field’s sister, Laura Combs, said her brother was […]
wcyb.com
One dead after fire consumes home in Fall Branch
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead following a house fire in Fall Branch, according authorities. It happened on Horton Hwy in Fall Branch, Tenn. at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were residing in the home at the time of the fire. Six people escaped the...
993thex.com
U.S. Marshal’s Arrest Man Following Standoff In Bristol, Virginia
A man wanted on federal charges is arrested by United States Marshals following a standoff in Bristol Virginia according to police authorities. The man, who has not yet been identified refused to surrender to Marshals who responded to a section of Eades Avenue Tuesday night in an effort to make the arrest but the suspect refused to exit a camper he was in. A more than an hour long standoff took place before the suspect was arrested without incident. The Bristol Virginia Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Office during the standoff. The suspect is being housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
