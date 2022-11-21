ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions to Erika Shields's resignation as Louisville police chief

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago
Former Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down as head of the department, effective, Jan. 2, after meeting with Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg.

"I am honored to have led the dedicated and talented officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a time of unprecedented change in policing here and across the country," she said in a statement.

Greenberg said Shields offered her resignation in their meeting and that he would accept it.

He thanked Shields for her service, including "her willingness to remain with LMPD through February 28th to assist in our transition."

Here's what others had to say about her resignation:

Mayor Greg Fischer

"At an incredibly challenging time, she came to Louisville and led an LMPD focused on reform and violent crime reduction. Thank you to Chief Shields, her team, and her family - we are better off for their sacrifice and commitment."

Metro Council President David James, D-6th District

“She was a breath of fresh air and a very administratively sound police chief. Most new mayors want to have their own police chief, so this move shouldn’t be shocking to anyone.”

Fraternal Order of Police

"River City FOP Lodge 614 became aware this afternoon that Chief Shields plans to resign as LMPD chief of police at the end of Mayor Fischer’s term. This does not come as a complete surprise to our members. While not a given, oftentimes when new mayors are elected in larger cities they prefer to appoint their own public safety officials and/or cabinet members. The last several years have been very trying for our members and for our community. The FOP looks forward to working with the new administration and the new chief to make Louisville a safe city."

Kelly Keith
4d ago

The Chief was just a puppet for Fisher. I saw no improvements in the PD. The street officers are still being forced from above to see nothing or do nothing unless told from above. When is the last time you saw an officer give a ticket for running a red light? Shots fired in the neighborhood - you're lucky if they even respond. My neighbors new car was hit and destroyed on the street. A hit and run. It was an hour before police responded. 'To Serve And Protect' doesn't happen here. Metro wouldn't dare post that on their cars!!!

Sherry Hutchins
5d ago

Wow that lady had her work cut out for her in the deadly derby city. I think she did her best given the circumstances. I feel for her having to find another damn job and place to live. I admired her for what she did do. I think she's a nice intelligent lady and really don't think we have her a fair chance.

David Price
4d ago

come on people she was Fired from Atlanta Police RED FLAG Duh because of infractions for Gods Sake.all she done here was Stir💩for Fisher the 🤡.every new Mayor selects a Police Chief of his choosing it's common Policy SMDH

