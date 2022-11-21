Ed McCaffrey fired as Northern Colorado coach

Northern Colorado head coach Ed McCaffrey warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. The Associated Press

Ed McCaffrey's time in Greeley is over after two seasons.

A Broncos legend and former coach at Valor Christian, McCaffrey will not return as the football coach at Northern Colorado, the university announced Monday.

"This is never an easy decision," athletic director Darren Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future."

McCaffrey had a record of 6-16 overall after a pair of 3-8 seasons. UNC also went 2-6 in Big Sky play in each of the last two seasons.

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos was originally hired in December of 2019, but his first season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

The tenure was a family affair for the McCaffreys. Ed's eldest son, Max, was brought in as the wide receivers coach when Ed was first hired before ultimately being promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season.

Max played his college ball at Duke University before a brief career in the NFL. Max was reprimanded at one point last season after he broke a clipboard on the sidelines and tossed it into the stands, reportedly injuring a fan.

A university investigation determined Max was simply "tossing a piece of a broken clipboard to a fan who requested the souvenir."

The other member of the McCaffrey family in Greeley was quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, the second-youngest of Ed's four sons. Dylan was a four-star recruit out of Valor and committed to Michigan, where he appeared in 11 games as a backup over the course of three seasons with the Wolverines, one of which he redshirted.

Dylan then transferred to UNC, where he amassed 3,237 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 21 games for the Bears.

The firing of McCaffrey means all three college coaches in Colorado that were hired in the 2020 cycle — Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Steve Addazio (Colorado State) and McCaffrey (UNC) — have all been fired prior to the end of 2022.