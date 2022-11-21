The Sheridan City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to consider first reading of an ordinance outlining the contractor license revocation process. City Attorney Brendon Kerns recently presented a draft of the ordinance to the City Council and said the proposed ordinance is a redraft of the current ordinance pertaining to revocation of a contractor’s license. The redraft provides a better explanation of the revocation process, protects the due process of the license holder, and provides a clear appeal process. Kerns explained to the Council why the new ordinance needs to be expedited.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO