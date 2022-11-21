Read full article on original website
Christmas Stroll 2022
The 27th annual Sheridan’s Christmas stroll was held on Friday, November 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The all-day Christmas stroll is in it’s second year, before Covid the stroll was held in the evening. Robby Smith of the Chamber of Commerce Christmas stroll committee talked about why they decided to do it all day.
Remembering Sheridan’s Zoo
Many long-time Sheridan residents will remember when Sheridan’s Pioneer Park, now named Kendrick Park, was home to Wyoming’s largest zoo. The zoo started in 1909. John B. Kendrick had donated the land to the city in 1905, and the city began making a home for critters, mostly those native to Wyoming. The zoo had deer, antelope, black bears, squirrels, buffalo and elk.
City Council to Hold Special Meeting to Consider Contractor License Revocation Ordinance
The Sheridan City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to consider first reading of an ordinance outlining the contractor license revocation process. City Attorney Brendon Kerns recently presented a draft of the ordinance to the City Council and said the proposed ordinance is a redraft of the current ordinance pertaining to revocation of a contractor’s license. The redraft provides a better explanation of the revocation process, protects the due process of the license holder, and provides a clear appeal process. Kerns explained to the Council why the new ordinance needs to be expedited.
Sheridan County’s Unemployment Increased In October 2022; Johnson County Held Steady
With the cold weather settling in, that means some seasonal jobs end, resulting in an increase in Wyoming’s unemployment rate. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.3% in September to 3.5% in October. It was 4.0% in October of 2021. The U.S....
