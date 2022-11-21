ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

Clinton faces off with Powdersville for Upper State championship

The Clinton Red Devils head to Powdersville Friday night to take on the Powdersville Patriots. The Red Devils enter the matchup undefeated and the Patriots enter 12-1. Both are undefeated in region play. Powdersville’s only loss occurred on September 16 against Hillcrest, 37-35. They average 46.8 points per game. When...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Flood wins 1st in a flood

SPARTANBURG -- Led by Ty Johnson with 24 points, Laurens handed new boys coach Armond Flood his 1st victory with a 60-40 victory over host Spartanburg Christian Academy on Wednesday in the Raiders’ final game at the Sports Impact. Tylan Fowler added 13 points and Devon Redd 12 as...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton girls capture home tournament

Clinton High hustled to the title of its home-hosted girls basketball tournament, the Lady Devil Invitational, with a 54-49 victory over Palmetto on Tuesday night. It was a frantic affair, full of turnovers, steals, blown layups and missed free throws. The season has to start sometime. Nonetheless, the Red Devils...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Next collision course is to Powdersville

The Upstate championship is the title that gets little respect because, when a team reaches this point, nothing but a state title is going to please it. Clinton has won eight state championships. Powdersville has only been around for 10 years, and this is the farthest the Patriots have ever gone. This is the farthest the Red Devils have gone since before Powdersville was a school. History favors the Red Devils, but when’s the last time a game was won on history? If recent history counted, Powdersville wouldn’t have been able to stop Daniel after 36 straight victories and consecutive state titles.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GAFFNEY, SC
High School Football PRO

Powdersville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
POWDERSVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose drop another close one

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though Winston Hill and Terrell Ard Jr. each scored 14 points, Presbyterian dropped another close game in its final game in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at Ocean Center on Tuesday. The University of Albany (N.Y.) edged the Blue Hose, 68-65, in the consolation game, led...
CLINTON, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Greenville High WR Tyler Brown announces for #Clemson

Clemson Thursday added a fourth receiver to their 2023 recruiting class when Tyler Brown (6-0 180) announced that he had committed to the Tigers. Brown was once a Minnesota commitment but he backed off of that in mid-October. He then visited Clemson for the Syracuse and Louisville games and was offered by receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event

Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy