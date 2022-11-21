ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Police investigating serious overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia. 21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eighteen accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes. Twelve of the 18 charged were arrested during a multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County Wednesday. In total, 31 people were arrested during a simultaneous raid on seven game rooms. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified 13 of those arrested and charged Thursday.
LEVELLAND, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX

