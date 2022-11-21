Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
KCBD
Police investigating serious overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
KLTV
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia. 21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on...
KLTV
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
KCBD
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
KCBD
18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eighteen accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes. Twelve of the 18 charged were arrested during a multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County Wednesday. In total, 31 people were arrested during a simultaneous raid on seven game rooms. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified 13 of those arrested and charged Thursday.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
Names, charges released after game room raids in Hockley Co.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres released names and charges Thursday on a series of arrests at game rooms in Levelland and surrounding areas.
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Comments / 0