Read full article on original website
Related
‘RRR’ Review: S.S. Rajamouli’s Glorious Indian Action Spectacle
“Delirious” is the word to describe S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian action-adventure film that has become a worldwide phenomenon both in theaters and on Netflix since its summer release. This Telugu-language big-budget spectacle starring Tollywood superstars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj in 1920 features the sort of dizzyingly over-the-top action sequences and exuberant musical numbers that send audiences into a frenzy. Wildly entertaining for every minute of its three hour-plus running time, RRR has become one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time and is now generating Oscar buzz.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill...
Simon Callow: ‘I look forward to breakfast enormously, and sometimes dream of it’
Up early? Always, at 5.45am. It’s a good time to catch up. Few people phone – email, text… I’m always behind. Breakfast? I’ve started every day the same for 10 years: an orange, a decent pause, then some Bulgarian sheep’s yoghurt, and oats. I look forward to it enormously, and sometimes dream of it.
Gamespot
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Gamespot
Singer Aurora Will Perform A Concert In Sky: Children Of The Light This December
Norwegian Muscian Aurora, known for songs like Runaway, Cure For Me, and for lending her ethereal vocals to Disney's Frozen 2, will be performing a virtual concert in Sky: Children Of The Light this December. The event comes as part of Sky's Season of Aurora, a two month long collaboration...
Comments / 0