Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

Metro Atlanta Chamber accentuates the positive at its annual meeting

A spirit of boosterism filled the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre at the 163rd annual meeting of the Metro Atlanta Chamber on Nov. 17 as the organization highlighted its new strategic direction focusing on the economy, talent and community. It was the first time the Chamber held its annual meeting in Cobb...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
Pride Publishing

Faith of a Mustard Seed

The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak

ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Visions of 285 in Peachtree City

I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA donates railcar from its original fleet to Southeastern Railway Museum

Four decades ago, MARTA’s first heavy-rail fleet hit the tracks, and now, that chapter in Atlanta’s history books is being preserved. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, MARTA donated Railcar #509 — part of its original fleet — to the Southeastern Railway Museum. The museum currently houses historic MARTA buses but this is the first of the railcars added to its collection.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at a warehouse Monday morning in northwest Atlanta. It happened around 6 a.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street near Atlantic Station. The Battalion Chief at the scene said firefighters were able...
ATLANTA, GA

