Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Related
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together. A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.
saportareport.com
Metro Atlanta Chamber accentuates the positive at its annual meeting
A spirit of boosterism filled the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre at the 163rd annual meeting of the Metro Atlanta Chamber on Nov. 17 as the organization highlighted its new strategic direction focusing on the economy, talent and community. It was the first time the Chamber held its annual meeting in Cobb...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters
Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned apartments in SE Atlanta
Firefighters battled a large blaze Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta....
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have upgraded charges for a woman accused in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase. The boy’s mother remains on the run. Indiana State Police found a 5-year-old dead inside a Vegas suitcase on the side of the road...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Pride Publishing
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
The Citizen Online
Visions of 285 in Peachtree City
I recently read the editorial submitted to The Citizen by Clint Holland, who is running for Post 3, City Council in PTC. Mr. Holland proposed an overpass at the intersection of 54/74. An overpass in PTC?. I moved to Peachtree City to escape Atlanta in 2020 for many reasons. The...
saportareport.com
MARTA donates railcar from its original fleet to Southeastern Railway Museum
Four decades ago, MARTA’s first heavy-rail fleet hit the tracks, and now, that chapter in Atlanta’s history books is being preserved. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, MARTA donated Railcar #509 — part of its original fleet — to the Southeastern Railway Museum. The museum currently houses historic MARTA buses but this is the first of the railcars added to its collection.
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at a warehouse Monday morning in northwest Atlanta. It happened around 6 a.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street near Atlantic Station. The Battalion Chief at the scene said firefighters were able...
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
Comments / 0