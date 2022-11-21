Read full article on original website
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 21
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 46 ending Nov. 21. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 98 93 Week 45 2022 97 87 Week 46 2021 97 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 99 97 Week 45 2022 99 95 Week 46 2021 99 95 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 84 58 Week 45 2022 74 35 Week 46 2021 76 32 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
In South America's Andes, farmers pray for rain to end drought
TIHUANACU, Bolivia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - High in the mountains of the Bolivian Andes, farmer Alberto Quispe has one thing on his mind: rain. In the rural area of Tihuanacu, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of highland city La Paz, locals say there has been little rain this season during a dry spell across the Andean regions due to a third straight La Nina weather pattern.
Argentina's soybean crop severely delayed due to drought, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean planting for the 2022/23 cycle is facing severe delays compared to last year, as the country endures a prolonged drought and expects only scant rainfall in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top...
Argentina to revive 'soy dollar' FX rate until year-end, source says
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina will reestablish a preferential currency exchange for soybean exports until the end of the year, an economy ministry source said on Friday, looking to rev up exports of its top cash crop and bring in much-needed dollars. The government, which spurred huge soy...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians flee Kherson shelling; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson just weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death ahead of meeting with Russian counterpart
GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has begun displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group. The U.S. men’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the absence of the emblem comes as monthslong demonstrations have challenged Iran’s government since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police. The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.
The Observer view on Britain’s feeble response to China’s assault on human rights
The trial of Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner and media tycoon, which is due to begin this week, marks another low point in China’s relentless assault on individual and civil rights in Britain’s former colony – whose traditional freedoms Beijing is legally bound to uphold.
UPDATE 2-EU cuts estimate of drought-hit maize crop, raises import outlook
EU cuts maize crop estimate by 1.6 mln T to new 15-year low. Forecast maize imports upped by 1 mln T to 22 mln T. Commission cuts soft wheat exports, raises imports. (Adds details, bullet points) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut...
Brexit has made Britain the sick man of Europe again
When recently asked on the Today programme to cite chapter and verse on the subject of Brexit “opportunities” Michael Gove, the secretary of state for all seasons, was hopelessly out of his depth. However, Gove missed a trick. What he should have said, but as a signed-up Brexiter...
ASIA RICE-Tight supplies lift Vietnam rates to 16-month high
Bangladesh domestic rates high despite imports, duty cuts - trader. Price fluctuations due to exchange rate, overseas demand steady - Thai trader. Nov 24 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam hit their highest levels since July 2021 this week, with traders expecting a fall in supply as well as growing demand for the cereal to support prices into the year-end.
Tesco to provide 14 mln stg of support to British egg industry
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is providing close to 14 million pounds ($17 million) of additional support to the country's struggling egg industry, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8277 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections. Since the agreement was extended...
UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
UPDATE 2-Ukraine remembers Stalin-era famine as Russia war rages
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33. The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.
EU demands quick fix from U.S. of green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to resolve differences with Washington over U.S. plans to give tax credits to consumers buying electric vehicles and other green products as long as they are made in North America. The EU argues the...
UPDATE 1-Kyiv summit promotes 'Grain from Ukraine' for most vulnerable
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
WRAPUP 2-Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
Germany to recognise Soviet-era famine as genocide. Russian shelling attacks kills seven in Kherson, says official. More than 15,000 people missing in war, says expert. KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, with residents warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
UPDATE 1-German lawmakers want to declare 1930s Ukraine famine a genocide
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition and opposition want to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, a genocide, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters. The draft describes the Soviet leadership's attempts to...
