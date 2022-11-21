Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for November 21, 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet in person at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main. The public is welcome to attend.

We provide this feed courtesy the city of Joplin via social media so as many as possible can participate in local city government. It is available to the public to view on the city of Joplin website the day following the live broadcast. Click here to view the agenda and follow along .

View the video on our social media and follow along here with the agenda. Most usually what is shown on the screen is included in the agenda pdf so you can read more closely.

Click here to view the feed of the live! meeting we carry on our social media

Scroll window below to follow the Agenda with active links to documents and images

11072022



Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to allow our viewers access to Joplin City Government so one is able to form their own opinions. This broadcast can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or to livestream from the city of Joplin website click here . Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

PREVIOUS JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL…

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.