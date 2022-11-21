ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for November 21, 2022

By Shannon Becker
 5 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet in person at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main. The public is welcome to attend.

We provide this feed courtesy the city of Joplin via social media so as many as possible can participate in local city government. It is available to the public to view on the city of Joplin website the day following the live broadcast.

View the video on our social media and follow along here with the agenda.  Most usually what is shown on the screen is included in the agenda pdf so you can read more closely.

This broadcast can be viewed live on KGCS-TV channel 21 and regional cable television systems including Sparklight in Joplin; or to livestream from the city of Joplin website click here.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

