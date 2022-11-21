Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Tree Lighting event with the Association of the Miraculous Medal
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is inviting others to attend their annual tree lighting event on the Shrine grounds. The “Lighting the Way to Hope” Tree Lighting event will take place on Sunday, December 4. The Vincentian Marian Youth Mass...
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
KFVS12
Catapult Creative House offers autism and sensory friendly safe space for Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands and thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway in Cape Girardeau this Sunday for the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. With the parade comes a lot of noises that might be a little overwhelming for some, however. Because of that, the Catapult Creative House is offering an autism and sensory friendly safe place inside for anyone to watch the parade.
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
KFVS12
Heartland museum displays Christmas trees, quilts in holiday exhibit
ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri museum is offering you the chance to take in a little history while getting in the Christmas spirit. The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has 50 uniquely decorated trees for the holiday, complimented by a dozen themed quilts, each displaying something different representing the culture of the area.
KFVS12
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will...
KFVS12
Dozens of Southeast Missouri businesses help Cape Shrine Club through holiday event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses across the Southeast Missouri area are teaming up to help out children through a local organization. It’s called the Parade of Trees in which 30 businesses each offer a chance for people to win prizes with the money collected going to the Cape Shrine Club.
KFVS12
First Alert: Serving of light rain possible for Thanksgiving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shaping up to be a wet but not wintry Thanksgiving as a weather system lifts SW to NE across the region today and tonight. Rain overall looks to be mainly on the light side, but fairly widespread today with rain becoming lighter and more scattered tonight as cooler and drier air moves back in from the northwest behind a weak cold front.
KFVS12
Holiday canned food drive to benefit Carbondale food pantry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday canned food drive will benefit the Carbondale food pantry. According to a release from State Representative Paul Jacobs’ office, canned food items can be dropped off by appointment through Friday, December 16 at his Carbondale office, 206 W. College, Suite 122. “We have...
intothelightadventures.com
Tug Boats and Barges
Tug Boats and Barges on the Ohio River, we were camping by the Ohio river as we are heading south again, one of our favorite places in Metropolis Illinois. The tug boats are still running on this river in November where as I heard that the mighty Mississippi river is drying up in some places farther south where the barges are sitting still because there is not enough water to go down stream.
KFVS12
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
KFVS12
Nativities from Around the World returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nativities from Around the World will return for its 8th year, after not being held since 2019 due to the pandemic and then a fire that destroyed the church in April 2021. According to a release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,...
kbsi23.com
P.O.R.C.H. brings new initiative to Cape Girardeau real estate scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Calling all prospective first-time home buyers. The name you need to know is this: people organize to revitalize community healing, also known as “P.O.R.C.H., has an initiative for first-time home buyers. The porch housing coalition helps manifest the vision of home ownership for...
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
KFVS12
‘Stuff the Backpacks’ holiday drive in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday drive in southern Illinois is collecting items to stuff the backpacks collecting during the “Backpacks for Buddies” program. According to a release from State Representative Dave Severin’s office, they’ll be collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
KFVS12
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the busiest time of the year for retailers as many are gearing up for holiday shopping later this week. Retailers told us on Tuesday, November 22 that Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the kickoffs to their busiest time of the year. “We’re...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau City Council approves $6 million to rebuild Central Municipal Pool
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau City Council voted on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool. City council members voted on the contractor the Parks and Recreation Department recommended for the Central Municipal Pool (also known as the Bubble) upgrade. The contractor is the Penzel Construction Company.
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
