Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here, with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
mynbc5.com
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
WMUR.com
Dover restaurant gives people Thanksgiving dinner in nontraditional way
Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional holiday can go to the restaurant and get everything they need.
laconiadailysun.com
Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
WMUR.com
Deerfield restaurant offers free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in need
DEERFIELD, N.H. — A family-run cafe in Deerfield is stepping up to make sure no one is left hungry on Thanksgiving. Ma's Cafe in Deerfield has a tasty breakfast menu with a tight-knit staff and regular customers — and their good food doesn't stop after the morning hours.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open
A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
laconiadailysun.com
James K. Barry, 80
James K. Barry, 80, peacefully passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on November 20, 2022. James was born in Medford, Massachusetts, on September 15, 1942, and was the son of John and Hannah (Cox) Barry. Jim served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from...
laconiadailysun.com
Rita R. Miller, 85
LACONIA — Rita R. Miller, 85, of County Drive, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Rita was born on November 15, 1936, in Laconia, to the late John and Irene (Lapointe) Maltais.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda L. Crabtree, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — Linda Lee Crabtree, 80, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully with her immediate family by her side on November 16, 2022, following a long battle with Parkinson’s and a recent stroke. She had incredible strength and perseverance over the years and the family wishes to thank all those who helped her in the community and health services.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
laconiadailysun.com
Robert R. Patch, 80
GILMANTON — Robert R. Patch, 80, a longtime resident of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully at home in his rocking chair with his wife by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Henniker on January 8, 2022, the son of the late Parker and Dorothy (Kelly) Patch.
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
laconiadailysun.com
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
laconiadailysun.com
John R. Abbott, 65
TILTON — John Ray Abbott, of Tilton, 65, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. John was born December 19,1956, in Concord, son of Harold E. Abbott Sr. and Margaret L Abbott (Baker). He is one of 10 children, with five brothers and four sisters. As John would always...
laconiadailysun.com
Judith M. Taylor, 80
ALTON BAY — Judith Merle (Ward) Taylor, 80, died peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 15, 2022, after a brief illness. Judith was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 27, 1942, the daughter of Leonard Hazen Ward and Dorothy Marie James Ward. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, graduating from Malden High School before entering Gordon College and graduating in the Class of 1964 with a degree in elementary education. Her teaching career was marked by more than 30 years as a 1st grade teacher impacting hundreds of young lives who knew "Mrs. Taylor loves me!"
Comments / 0