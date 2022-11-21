Read full article on original website
Simon Callow: ‘I look forward to breakfast enormously, and sometimes dream of it’
Up early? Always, at 5.45am. It’s a good time to catch up. Few people phone – email, text… I’m always behind. Breakfast? I’ve started every day the same for 10 years: an orange, a decent pause, then some Bulgarian sheep’s yoghurt, and oats. I look forward to it enormously, and sometimes dream of it.
‘RRR’ Review: S.S. Rajamouli’s Glorious Indian Action Spectacle
“Delirious” is the word to describe S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian action-adventure film that has become a worldwide phenomenon both in theaters and on Netflix since its summer release. This Telugu-language big-budget spectacle starring Tollywood superstars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj in 1920 features the sort of dizzyingly over-the-top action sequences and exuberant musical numbers that send audiences into a frenzy. Wildly entertaining for every minute of its three hour-plus running time, RRR has become one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time and is now generating Oscar buzz.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill...
