Kansas football coach Lance Leipold on quarterback situation ahead of K-State

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s regular season finale is approaching, with Saturday’s kickoff at Kansas State scheduled for 7 p.m.

Last season, the Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5 in Big 12 Conference) suffered a 35-10 loss in this rivalry matchup. The No. 13 Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 in Big 12) are looking to continue their recent dominance in this series. And while Kansas is already headed toward a bowl game, a victory against a ranked opponent would certainly help dictate the significance of the postseason event its program is a part of.

Here are five things to think about ahead of the game getting started:

Lance Leipold is pleased with how Kansas has responded to its most recent loss

The Jayhawks’ 55-14 loss this past weekend against Texas left Kansas head coach Lance Leipold disappointed. They came into this week with a lot to improve upon. But, reflecting on Monday’s practice, Leipold had something to praise.

Leipold said Monday’s practice was the best the Jayhawks have had on a Monday in a long time. By no means did he think his program had felt as if it already arrived, as it has progressed through its rebuild, and this practice showcased the determination of a group working to get back to where it has been at times this season. And that effort is all the more important, especially offensively, as Kansas prepares to face a defense that Leipold described as being one of the best in the country.

Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean both practiced

For the first time in what Leipold said has been some time, both junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean both practiced in a meaningful way on the same day Monday. Leipold hopes that continues throughout the week. Still, though, Leipold cautioned that what they choose to do at the position depends on how each player feels on a particular morning.

Daniels started this past weekend against Texas for the first time this season since his Oct. 8 start against TCU, when he suffered a shoulder injury he has continued to rehab from. Bean, who hasn’t exactly been 100% healthy himself recently, was able to play some meaningful snaps late in the game this past weekend against the Longhorns after it had effectively been decided. Unlike last week, there wasn’t a reference to freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko.

Lance Leipold explains his thought process with a couple special teams units

Leipold acknowledged Kansas has to punt the ball better and that it hasn’t performed well when it comes to kicking field goals. During the game against Texas, he broke the norm and went with a different punter at one point and a different place-kicker a couple of other times. And while at first Leipold left it at one thing being about strategy and the other being about providing a new opportunity, it became clear what he was referring to.

Although redshirt junior kicker Jacob Borcila kept his job for field goals and extra points when the team opened up the competition earlier this season in practice, Leipold wasn’t satisfied. So, after Borcila missed a field goal in the first half against Texas, Leipold went with redshirt freshman kicker Owen Piepergerdes for a couple extra points in the second half. Leipold appreciates how Borcila has attempted to play through some injuries, but decided to make a change.

Earl Bostick Jr. continues to battle to be available

It’s been no secret that super-senior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. hasn’t been fully healthy at times this season. Even this past Saturday against Texas, he appeared to be limping as he stayed in the game for Kansas. But he kept his streak of starts going against Longhorns and Monday was back at practice again.

Leipold said Bostick hasn’t missed a practice yet this season. Leipold admires how Bostick continues to find a way to regroup and get back into the game. Leipold described Bostick as a modern-day Willis Reed, the NBA great who battled injuries.

Lance Leipold praises the increased support from fans

Kansas enjoyed three sellout games this season, and its highest average attendance per game since 2010. That came as the Jayhawks won the most games at home since 2009. When the 2023 season rolls around, that kind of momentum figures to continue.

Leipold said he appreciates the support fans have provided this season. He noted how much that can help in games, recruiting and more. He hopes there are more season ticket sales and full David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium crowds in the future.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.