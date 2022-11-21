RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

