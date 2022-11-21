Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
Goldsboro woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season
If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Lanes reopen after downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Ave. toward RDU, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning. It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
