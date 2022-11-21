ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season

If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy