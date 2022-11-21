ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

By Melissa Brown and Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

A South Korean company is headed to Montgomery County in what Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday called the " largest single foreign-direct investment in the state's history."

Tennessee and LG Chem announced plans to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries, which Lee said will bring around 1,000 jobs to the area with a $3.2 billion investment.

"What we’re announcing today will change the lives of Tennesseans," Lee said.

LG Chem CEO Hak Cheol Shin said construction on the plant is set to begin in the first quarter of 2023, with mass production scheduled to start in late 2025. Shin said the factory is projected to produce 120,000 tons of cathode battery materials annually once fully operational, which is enough to power batteries in 1.2 million electric vehicles.

Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter confirmed Tennessee had offered incentives to the company for the Clarksville development, but he did not offer further details. The deal still awaits a technical sign-off from the State Funding Board, which meets again in mid-December.

The announcement, the latest in a string of news putting Tennessee at the forefront of the electric-vehicle industry, follows weeks of speculation that an undisclosed company was considering the Montgomery site for a possible multibillion-dollar production plant.

Formerly farmland owned by the Allensworth family, the 422-acre, now-industrial site is served by rail and a Tennessee Valley Authority substation. The community purchased the property last year for $18 million.

Shin said the site's access to TVA energy, and existing infrastructure played a major role in the company's decision to pick Clarksville, though he declined to name other locations the company considered.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council has been mum on the prospects for a major development project on the site. But the EDC has been working to make it more attractive to a potential developer, including winning a variance enabling a company to build structures higher than the previous M-2 Industrial zoning for the site had allowed.

“We are grateful that LG Chem will expand their investment in Clarksville, providing an historic level of capital investment along with hundreds of new, high-paying jobs for families in our growing community," Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. "This announcement is more good news for our community, and further proves Clarksville-Montgomery County is on the right track in our economic development efforts.”

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

Craig Colburn
4d ago

Do you fellow Tennesseans honestly think arguing about this in the comment section of a news article is going to change anything? You don't want it coming to Tennessee then you need to contact your local government officials, state officials, and the governor. You also need to stop voting in the same lame duck duopoly pundits who don't care about the people of the state of Tennessee. If you on the other hand want to see this come to Tennessee then contact your local government officials, state representatives, and the governor and thank them for it and tell them Tennessee needs more of this. But instead you are in the comment section fighting with one another just like the duopoly wants. Great job folks. Keep allowing them to divide us and keep us divided and sit back and watch them finish destroying the state of Tennessee and our nation.

Debbie Chambers
4d ago

Oh and this is a democrat and republican problem so anyone who thinks there party is null from this problem is missed inform they all both sides r USED CAR SALESMAN at this point in the GAME

Adam 8ch
4d ago

great times, yet another foreign country investing in finding corporate loopholes so they can gain land/water rights. here comes 1000 jobs and foreign labor and executive jobs will make up 80% of them. they've got the left and right at each other's throats and not seeing what's really going on. they just want to hurt each other.

