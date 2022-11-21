ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals betting odds: Titans still getting no respect in Vegas

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are 1 1/2 point underdogs for Sunday's Week 12 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Tipico.

The Titans' money line is currently +100, while the Bengals' money line is -120.

The over/under is 43 points.

Tennessee is 7-3 and is coming off a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football to extend its multi-game lead in the AFC South. The Bengals, at 6-4, won at Pittsburgh last Sunday and have won four of five games as they sit a game behind the Ravens in the AFC North.

The Titans and Bengals will play on Sunday on CBS, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.

GENTRY ESTES:The Treylon Burks who showed up in Green Bay changes these Tennessee Titans — big time

THROWING DIMES?Why Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry coined himself a new nickname: Young Peyton Manning

REPORT CARD:Grading what went right for Tennessee Titans in decisive win over Green Bay Packers

FROM LAST FRIDAY:NFL promises 'significant discipline' for violations of alcohol policy in light of Todd Downing arrest

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction

Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
CINCINNATI, OH
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out

For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Titans have 5 starters questionable, 1 out on Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans released their injury report Friday, which indicates a number of key players are trending positively ahead of Sunday's pivotal game. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a battle between two AFC playoff hopefuls. In the middle of another injury-riddled season, the Titans finally seem to have some good health news heading into the Bengals game, with major contributors such as Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden and Ben Jones returning to practice as full participants after each missing at least one of the last two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
