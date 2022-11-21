ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Warming stations to be available when temperature drops

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 5 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — While the temperature in Muncie has increased after a recent dip into the teens, more bitterly cold weather is inevitable.

That has prompted city officials to supply a list of places where local residents can go to get warm, particularly when the temperature falls below 32 degrees.

Some of the facilities offer overnight lodging for those in need, while others are only open during the day.

Local warming locations and their hours are:

Center Township trustee's office, 1200 E. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Muncie HUB office , 318 W. Eighth St., 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

More: Winter is coming, and wildlife know it

YWCA , 310 E. Charles St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (Women and children seeking overnight shelter must arrive during weekday hours for intake.

Salvation Army , 1015 N. Wheeling Ave., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Muncie Mission , 1725 S. Liberty St., open 24/7. (Overnight shelter for men only.)

Christian Ministries, 400 block of East Main Street, overnight (6 p.m. to 8 a.m.; overnight shelter for men only.)

The vestibule at Muncie City Hall is always open, although it does not include access to restrooms.

Frank Baldwin — local chairman of the Continuum of Care, a national assistance program — recently met with Mayor Dan Ridenour to discuss the importance of warming stations.

"I want to let our community know, as we think about our homeless and those who are on the streets and struggling, that there is an option for them," Baldwin said in a news release.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Warming stations to be available when temperature drops

