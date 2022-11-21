ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One man killed in overnight Denver shooting

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

A man shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Denver Police. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police responded to the 100 block of Osceola street just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with injuries.

In a 10 a.m. update Monday morning, police said the victim had died. Though no suspect has been arrested, police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

