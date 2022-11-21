ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Election update Monday: 97 votes separate Wallis, Holstege in Assembly District 47

By Jonathan Horwitz and Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUR3H_0jJ7z6tj00

Just 97 votes separated Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis in their race for a seat in the California State Assembly as of Monday evening. Holstege led with 83,289 votes to Wallis' 83,192.

Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the race for the newly redrawn 47th Assembly District is that close.

Still, thousands of votes remain to be counted in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Both county registrars said they expect to update vote tallies in the coming days − Tuesday afternoon for San Bernardino County and Wednesday evening for Riverside County.

"I am deeply grateful for the tens of thousands of voters who have supported our movement to flip this seat," Holstege said Monday afternoon. "We are cautiously optimistic, but nonetheless it is of vital importance that the democratic process is allowed to play out, and that every single vote is counted. I am proud of the race we ran and the support we gained across this region, and I look forward to the final results soon."

In a similar comment, Wallis noted that every vote matters.

"It’s really important to me that every vote be counted, that’s how we make sure democracy works for everyone," he said. "As we wait for the final tally, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who participated in the election process. Your voice and your vote truly do matter."

The district covers parts of both counties, including parts of the western and central Coachella Valley. It includes much of what was inside the previous 42nd District and also portions of San Jacinto and Hemet, plus Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild and an area extending east nearly to Desert Center.

Much of the area has been represented by Chad Mayes, a Republican turned independent, since 2014, but this election has put that tendency to the test.

Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 38% to 35% in the new district, as they did 37% to 34% in the old district.

Within San Bernardino County, Wallis had 23,910 votes to Holstege's 13,570. But the story was different in Riverside County, where Holstege had 69,719 votes to Wallis' 59,282.

In their campaigns, the candidates emphasized their career experiences. Holstege touted her service on the Palm Springs City Council, working to address homelessness, COVID-19 and other issues, while Wallis described his work on Mayes' staff crafting legislation in the last seven years, addressing taxes and healthcare.

Previous reporting from Desert Sun writer Paul Albani-Burgio was used in this article.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Election update Monday: 97 votes separate Wallis, Holstege in Assembly District 47

