ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy