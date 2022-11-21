Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
nbc16.com
Winter driving checklist: Prepare your vehicle and have these items in your emergency kit
WASHINGTON — Winter-like weather has arrived in the Pacific Northwest. A storm moving in this weekend is expected to dump 10-20 inches of snow at some of the Cascade passes in western Washington. The wet and cold weather is a good reminder to prepare your vehicle and have an...
Comments / 0