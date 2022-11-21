ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

State investigators probe hostage situation in Kingfisher County that leaves 4 dead

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
HENNESSEY ― Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead and one was injured late Sunday near Hennessey in Kingfisher County, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Deputies responded to reports of a hostage situation and a shooting on N 2760 Road west of Hennessey, according to the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office. When law enforcement arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found four people dead and one injured, deputies said.

The wounded person was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in undisclosed condition, officials said. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, and multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the scene.

By Monday afternoon, authorities were still searching for an alleged shooter but could not provide more information.

“We don’t have suspect information specific right now to release,” OSBI Capt. Stan Florence told The All About Hennessey Post, a local newspaper, Monday morning. “We’re still searching the grounds. We had ground folks looking last night in the dark, and there’s quite a few facilities around to look at, so we’re looking for any of the people who may be out here at this time.”

Investigators were scouring a 10-acre property, Florence said, with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which were flying over the location. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control was also involved in the search via drones, with Florence describing the property as an “international grow” location for marijuana.

The OSBI said it is investigating the scene as a quadruple homicide.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

