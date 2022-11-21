Read full article on original website
WKRC
Small Business Saturday: Local businesses ready to help shoppers find unique gifts
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Small Business Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome holiday shoppers looking to find unique gifts. Urbana Cafe has a subscription service and mugs available for purchase just in time for Small Business Saturday. Urbana Cafe Marketing Manager Joe Gibson says if you don't know what to get someone, but they enjoy coffee, a subscription box would be great.
WKRC
More than two-thirds of Americans expected to shop on Black Friday and through the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- It is the busiest shopping day of the year and 166 million people are expected to shop this weekend. A lot of stores have had major deals all week leading up to Black Friday, and they will continue through the weekend. According to the National Retail Federation,...
WKRC
Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
WKRC
Scuba Santa spreads the holiday spirit from under the sea at Newport Aquarium
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - When it comes to Tri-State holiday traditions, you expect to see certain things. Lights. Trains. Maybe some ice skating. But at the Newport Aquarium, it's like Christmas in an entirely different ecosystem. Not all the people we get to interview can make an entrance quite like...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers Black Friday adoption deal
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering a big Black Friday deal to help people adopt their next best friend. On Friday, adoption fees are just $9.99 for all animals over six months old. The shelter has taken in over 1,400 animals in the last 60 days and...
WKRC
Kings Island's Winterfest opens, promises a magical experience for the family
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – Kings Island’s Winterfest returns with tons of activities for the whole family. This year’s layout boasts 11 winter wonderlands and five million lights that are sure to impress. Guests also have a chance to enjoy tasty treats, visit Santa Claus, decorate cookies with...
WKRC
Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee lights up with Christmas tree
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport on the Levee kicked off the holiday season by lighting a giant Christmas tree. People got in on the holiday spirit during "Light up the Levee" Saturday night. There was live music, food, and a Rozzi Famous Firework show. Santa made a special appearance, too.
WKRC
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
WKRC
Fall Feast feeds hundreds in need, provides medical screenings and coats this Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Fall Feast is at the Duke Energy Center on Thursday, and anyone looking for a free, warm Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 2:00 p.m. Guests were lined up hours before doors opened, James Holloway was one of them.
WKRC
Christmas tree farm owner looks forward to holiday season despite family tragedy
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a popular tree farm is sharing a message of gratitude this holiday. His family experienced a horrible tragedy, just ahead of the busy season, but that isn't stopping him from spreading joy. 13 years later, Bryan Keeton still loves talking about trees. "There's...
WKRC
AAA expects to help 400,000 this Thanksgiving holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Whether you are traveling hundreds of miles for your Thanksgiving meal or just driving around town for your Black Friday shopping, inevitably some of us are going to have car trouble this busy holiday weekend. We...
WKRC
Many run Thanksgiving Day Race as a family tradition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions brought thousands of runners downtown. The 113th Thanksgiving Day Run is a family tradition for many that dates back decades. “Every year when we grew up, even my grandmother ran, so we’re excited to keep it going with the next...
WKRC
2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
WKRC
Grinches strike at Oxford charity Christmas tree lot
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.
WKRC
Keep the Wreath Red: Colerain Township FD begins annual holiday fire safety campaign
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Colerain Township Fire Department began its "Keep the Wreath Red" holiday campaign Saturday. It's an annual tradition to promote fire safety during the holiday season. You'll see a wreath at the fire station on Springdale Road and other stations in the township. The wreaths...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
WKRC
Miami to play UAB in HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
(WKRC) - The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl announced on Saturday that the Miami University football team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16. Opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be carried live on ESPN. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is Miami's 14th...
