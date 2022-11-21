ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Small Business Saturday: Local businesses ready to help shoppers find unique gifts

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Small Business Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome holiday shoppers looking to find unique gifts. Urbana Cafe has a subscription service and mugs available for purchase just in time for Small Business Saturday. Urbana Cafe Marketing Manager Joe Gibson says if you don't know what to get someone, but they enjoy coffee, a subscription box would be great.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE offers Black Friday adoption deal

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering a big Black Friday deal to help people adopt their next best friend. On Friday, adoption fees are just $9.99 for all animals over six months old. The shelter has taken in over 1,400 animals in the last 60 days and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee lights up with Christmas tree

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Newport on the Levee kicked off the holiday season by lighting a giant Christmas tree. People got in on the holiday spirit during "Light up the Levee" Saturday night. There was live music, food, and a Rozzi Famous Firework show. Santa made a special appearance, too.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

AAA expects to help 400,000 this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Whether you are traveling hundreds of miles for your Thanksgiving meal or just driving around town for your Black Friday shopping, inevitably some of us are going to have car trouble this busy holiday weekend. We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Many run Thanksgiving Day Race as a family tradition

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions brought thousands of runners downtown. The 113th Thanksgiving Day Run is a family tradition for many that dates back decades. “Every year when we grew up, even my grandmother ran, so we’re excited to keep it going with the next...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Grinches strike at Oxford charity Christmas tree lot

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Grinches strike at a Christmas tree lot that benefits a local charity. Oxford police say at least ten trees were damaged at the Lion's Club lot uptown. They say it appears the trees were tackled. Tackling the trees bent the metal pegs attached to wooden beams that hold the trees up. Some tree trunks were splintered and will have to be cut shorter.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Miami to play UAB in HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

(WKRC) - The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl announced on Saturday that the Miami University football team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16. Opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be carried live on ESPN. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is Miami's 14th...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

