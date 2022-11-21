ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County hears update on Ohio program that helps farmers finance operating loans

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
MILLERSBURG − Holmes County Commissioners heard an update from Cody Pettit, public affairs liaison for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, on the Agricultural Linked Deposit Program (Ag-LINK), which offers financial support to farmers by providing lower interest rates on operating loans.

Pettit said the program used to be capped at $150,000 as the maximum amount for lower-rate loans. Oftentimes, that was not enough in an inflationary market.

He said the program is now open to more banks and credit institutions, as well as ag-credit programs.

"We want to make sure that with all the costs going up, the cost of farmers getting money doesn't go up as well," he said.

The program has also been extended from a quarterly event to a year-round program.

It not only helps crop farmers, but also livestock and cattle farmers.

