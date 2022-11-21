ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Domestic violence call results in officer-involved shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect in Caldwell is dead following a domestic violence call that led to an officer-involved shooting. Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Caldwell PD was conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of N. Kimball. They discovered the suspect, a person who was known to the victim, had barricaded himself inside the home with a child.
CALDWELL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
NAMPA, ID
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation

The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10

A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal

BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
BOISE, ID
newsradio1310.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday evening in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man, from Kendrick, was walking across S. 20th Avenue at around 7:41 p.m. when a 1997 Ford F350 hit him. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured. IPS said the crash remains under investigation.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
FRUITLAND, ID

