Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed
CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release. Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Post Register
ISP looking for someone who threw bottle of beer at Trooper during DUI investigation
Idaho State Police are looking for someone who threw a full bottle of beer toward Police as they were conducting a DUI investigation on I-84 W near milepost 52 (Orchard Street exit) in Ada County. ISP says this happened Thursday, November 24th at 11:17pm. ISP says the Trooper had a...
Post Register
Domestic violence call results in officer-involved shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect in Caldwell is dead following a domestic violence call that led to an officer-involved shooting. Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Caldwell PD was conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of N. Kimball. They discovered the suspect, a person who was known to the victim, had barricaded himself inside the home with a child.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa
BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Boise investigates after longtime police official’s ties to white supremacist group become public after retirement
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean launched the probe on...
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Post Register
Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Post Register
Make Christmas this year magical by donating to Idaho's Largest Toy Drive
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off today and will run through Dec. 6. You can help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need. All you have to do is bring unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
KIVI-TV
Court dates pushed back for Sarah Wondra, woman accused of hiding death of missing boy Michael Vaughan
PAYETTE, Idaho — An Idaho woman accused of hiding the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan has been found unfit to continue with court proceedings and has been committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Sarah Wondra was arrested on November 12, accused of failing to...
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
newsradio1310.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday evening in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man, from Kendrick, was walking across S. 20th Avenue at around 7:41 p.m. when a 1997 Ford F350 hit him. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured. IPS said the crash remains under investigation.
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
