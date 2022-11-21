Let's talk turkey!

“Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life.” — Lindsey Bareham

Are you cooking or hosting Thanksgiving this year? I'll be in Park City, Utah for the first time as my sister has a home there. This is the first time in a long time I'm not the one cooking and cleaning and frankly, when I do Thanksgiving we don't have turkey. We have brisket, a longtime family favorite.

That said, turkey WILL be on the menu this year as will a host of sides. I know I'm not the only one who may prefer them. A recent survey by Rent., a marketplace platform that takes the hassle out of renting, reports that nearly three-quarters of Americans would be happy if Thanksgiving dinner was only sides.

As for what folks want? Stuffing ranked number one in 37 of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (including New York!). Indeed, it's the side the majority of Americans most believe Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without. Rent. research proclaims it's served on 85% of Thanksgiving tables.

On the flip side, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes/yams ranked as the top two most overrated Thanksgiving side dishes. Personally I disagree as I love sweet potatoes and prefer them over mashed. And, if you follow me on Instagram, you know I love Brussels sprouts.

As for dessert, I'm def a pie girl" Pumpkin, sweet potato or berries. According to Rent., I'm not alone. Nearly 60% of all pies consumed on Thanksgiving are of the pumpkin variety.

All these items and more are on the menu at the many free Thanksgivings offered around the region; just another thing that makes this community such a great place to live.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Please know I'm thankful for you for following my adventures, reading my stories and supporting me in trying to bring you the best local food news possible. I'm also extremely thankful for all the leads you send me.

Just opened

Speaking of...

Bloomy Cheese & Provisions has opened in Dobbs — they'll be in an upcoming story. Also just opened (soooo many I can barely keep up!): NH 44 Indian in Hartsdale, Tazza Coffee in Thornwood and Barley Moon in Pearl River (with 10 kinds of burgers and more than 50 craft beers).

Best Bites

(Things I ate -- and loved -- this week)

Beef sliders from Bona Bona in Port Chester. Yes, this is an ice cream shop, but chef and owner Nick DiBona has worked in restaurants for more than 15 years and has always been passionate about creating inventive items. His new menu features a variety of small plates such as burgers with a bacon and onion jam, special sauce and aged cheddar on a pretzel bun. Also delish: the fried chicken sliders (with pickles, lettuce, special mayo and a toasted bun) and the house cut Bravas fries with roasted garlic aoili, Bravas sauce and smoked paprika. I could go on and on as I also loved the Kalbi Korean chicken wings and the boozy milkshakes in flavors like salted caramel, Oreo, strawberry daiquiri and espresso. I also had a blast in the sprinkle room which literally rains down sprinkles (the dessert is next level here). The room is available for private parties (just book early!).

Chocolate tahini cookie from LMNOP Bakery in Katonah. Sit upstairs where you can watch the baking magic in action.

