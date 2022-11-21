ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in the Fox Cities?: The Buzz

By Rebecca Loroff, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 5 days ago
Several stores in the Fox Cities are again closing on Thanksgiving, some for the third year in a row.

So if you're planning to shop on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it pays to plan ahead. Here's a list of the following stores open on these days:

• The Fox Cities’ five Festival Foods locations — 1200 W. Northland Ave. in Appleton, W3195 Van Roy Rd. in Buchanan, 1355 Oneida St. in Menasha, 647 S. Green Bay Rd. in Neenah and 308 N. Shawano St. in New London — will be open 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

• All Pick 'n Save stores — including Fox Cities locations at 511 W. Calumet St. and 2700 N. Ballard St. in Appleton, 2400 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Grand Chute, 828 Fox Point Plaza and 1530 S. Commercial St. in Neenah, and N135 Stoney Brook Rd. in Buchanan — will close at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Woodman’s at 595 N. Westhill Blvd. in Grand Chute will close at 1:45 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart locations at 3701 E. Calumet St. in Appleton, 955 Mutual Way in Grand Chute and 1155 W. Winneconne Ave. in Neenah will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Meijer at 3801 N. Richmond St. in Grand Chute will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Aldi locations at 2702 N. Richmond St., 116 N. Linwood Ave. and 2310 S. Kensington Dr. in Appleton and 927 S. Green Bay Rd. in Neenah will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day mall closures this year include the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute and The Shops at Oshkosh. The Fox River Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The Shops at Oshkosh will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The following local retailers will take Thanksgiving Day off, but open bright and early on Black Friday:

5 a.m.: Best Buy, Fleet Farm, J.C. Penney, Kohl’s

6 a.m.: Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Menards, Walmart

7 a.m.: Scheels, Target

9 a.m.: Costco

REI is closed both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

The Post-Crescent

