Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect. Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Appropriately Breaks NFL Record Vs. Patriots
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made NFL history on Thanksgiving, and appropriately it came against the New England Patriots. With an insane first half performance, catching six balls for 94 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in a players first three seasons. The man whose record he broke? Former Vikings and Patriots legend Randy Moss.
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
NFL Explains Why Hunter Henry Touchdown Was Overturned
Why was Hunter Henry’s touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings overturned? Because the New England Patriots tight end did not “survive the ground.”. That’s the explanation NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson gave to pool reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown
Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
Rams Yet to Announce Starting Quarterback for Sunday vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Rams have you to announce a starting quarterback for their game Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. We know that it won’t be Matthew Stafford who is out due to a concussion. We assumed it would be John Wolford as long as he had recovered from his neck injury, but coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Bryce Perkins might get the start. Wolford is not on the injury report, so he is healthy enough to play, but perhaps McVay is just trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If the Rams do not announce a starter, then the Chiefs would have to prepare for the possibility of either or both quarterbacks playing.
Rondale Moore won't Play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore won’t play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports. Just when you thought things were going well for the Cardinals, they will get Marquise Brown this week from a foot injury, Kyler Murray is back after missing one game with a hamstring injury, but they won’t have Moore. This has been a trying season for the Cardinals, and while all is not lost yet, it’s quickly slipping away.
Damien Harris Injury: Concerning Update On Patriots Running Back
The Patriots left Minnesota on Thursday night with a heartbreaking 33-26 loss to the Vikings — and a key injury to boot. Running back Damien Harris exited during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium due to a thigh injury and didn’t return. The fourth-year pro had five carries for 16 yards before going down with the injury, which caused him to limp to New England’s locker room.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Bad News For O-Line Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots officially will be without two starting offensive linemen as they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. Center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both are inactive for Thursday’s primetime matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, removing two key contributors from a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.
Bears QB Justin Fields Unlikely for Week 12?
According to Chicago Bears beat writer Jon Greenberg, it is “unlikely” that starting quarterback Justin Fields will suit up in Week 12 versus the New York Jets due to a separated left shoulder (non-throwing arm). Fields suffered the injury during last week’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the game with 238 total yards and two touchdowns.
Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Beef Appears To Still Be Going Strong
There’s some history between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen, and it doesn’t appear as though the New England Patriots coach has forgotten about it. In case you’ve forgotten, Belichick and Thielen got into a bit of a war of words the last time their two teams faced off back in 2018. Late in that matchup, Thielen took issue with what he perceived to be dirty pool by the Patriots, who saw a player go down with an injury just as Belichick was set to throw a challenge flag on a Minnesota first down. The timing of the situation led Thielen to believe New England was looking to buy some time for additional replay reviews before Belichick went through with throwing the flag.
Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports. This will be the second straight game that Jeudy will have to miss due to the ankle injury. The star wideout initially suffered the damage versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and has been deemed day-to-day ever since. Denver’s offense has been dismal this season, the first with Russell Wilson at the helm, and life may not get any better Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. Not only will Jeudy miss the game but so will fellow receivers K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. Patrick was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury.
Marquise Brown is Expected to Play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals
Marquise Brown is expected to be activated from injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals and play Sunday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Brown has been out of action since Week 7 due to a foot injury. Some thought Brown had a chance to play Monday in Mexico City versus the Rams, but it looks like he will make his return versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday instead. Brown was having a big season before the injury, as he was the number-one target for Kyler Murray. Hollywood had 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers, however, were when DeAndre Hopkins was suspended and couldn’t play. Hopkins is back now.
NFL Rumors: Bills’ Von Miller ‘Out Indefinitely,’ Did Not Tear ACL
Von Miller likely is going to miss some time for the Bills. The Buffalo linebacker was carted off the field during the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Miller reportedly was diagnosed with a knee sprain initially, but was waiting on further testing Friday.
Patriots Fans Won’t Believe This Depressing Stat From Vikings Game
The Patriots’ loss to the Vikings on Thursday was a masterclass on how to lose a game you should win. Bill Belichick might turn it into a PowerPoint and use it as motivation for the rest of his coaching days. New England suffered a 33-26 loss in Minnesota despite...
NFL Fines Raiders’ Davante Adams For Conduct Toward Official
The NFL has taken action and dug into the pockets of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. During the Raiders 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, Broncos safety Justin Simmons collided with Adams, making contact with Adams’ neck and head area, which resulted in an incomplete pass with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.
