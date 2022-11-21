Read full article on original website
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
wtvy.com
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.
wtvy.com
Double murder suspect caught
Mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
wdhn.com
Dothan woman arrested, accused of identity theft, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—After a lengthy investigation, a Dothan woman has been arrested and accused of felony identity theft, per the Dothan Police Department. Lauren Melissa Tillery, 35, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of identity theft and three counts of alias writ of arrest. According...
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drunk Driving
Alabama 14-year-old faces two counts of capital murder
Dothan police have charged a 14-year-old male in a double homicide Sunday. The male was taken into custody Monday and charged as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder. He will be held in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, police said. At 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Dothan police responded to...
International Business Times
14-year-old Boy Arrested For Fatally Shooting 2 Women May Be Charged As An Adult
A 14-year-old boy in Dothan, Alabama was arrested for allegedly shooting two women to death, and may be charged as an adult. Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was taken into custody Monday for the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, the Dothan police said in a statement.
wdhn.com
Teenage suspect in custody, accused of Dothan double murder, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police have confirmed that the teenage suspect accused of the double murder on Sunday has been arrested. According to a Dothan Police Press Release, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been arrested and charged as a juvenile on two counts of capital murder. He will be...
wvtm13.com
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
wtvy.com
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
wtvy.com
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
