The props of Star Wars: Andor
StarWars.com take a look at a handful of the incredible amount of props made for the first season of Star Wars: Andor, utilising real-world items to make the hardware of the galaxy far, far away a reality. Prop master Martyn Doust walks Dan Brooks through these awesome items. Cassian Andor’s...
At this age, groceries are the perfect Christmas gift
Growing older is only looked on as a positive if you’re waiting to become a 16-year-old or when one wants to hit the 21-year-old mark. The older I get the more I become aware that crow’s feet are NOT just a part of a crow’s anatomy. My face seems to have developed a...
Party season calls for a fresh approach
Never mind the clichés of the festive season, your face doesn’t have to be adorned with glitter and glossy red lips. I mean if that’s your thing, great. But, equally, there is nothing wrong with going down the “elevated version of my daily self” route. A good skincare routine is imperative, but there are makeup cheats. Add a drop of highlighter to foundation and the top of your cheekbones, brush up brows, apply mascara and finish with a pink lip. Party season or not, this look never goes out of style.
The marvels of myrtles
There are plant families that for some mysterious reason have remained underused in horticulture, despite appearing to have it all – beautiful flowers, evergreen foliage, wonderful scent, tasty fruit and all while being resilient and easy to grow. While I was picking Chilean guavas this weekend, long after most of the more common berries had gone over, it set me wondering: why isn’t the myrtle family more widely grown in Britain?
Anna Katchko’s ‘Happiness’ Team Wraps ‘Hunger,’ Sets ‘Lynx’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The team behind Berlinale winner “Baqyt” (“Happiness”), which is at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, has a range of projects lined up. “Hunger,” by “Happiness” director Askar Uzabayev, deals with the subject of impending famine in Kazakhstan. The film, which has just wrapped, is produced by Anna Katchko, whose credits include “Harmony Lessons” and “The Black Hen,” alongside Bayan Maksatkyzy-Alagusova. “The famine in Kazakhstan is such a big issue – it was exactly 90 years ago and in 1932-33. All our grandparents have been through this,” Katchko told Variety. “We realized that this [Russia-Ukraine] war is actually doing...
Looking Out: Many are ready to give advice to royalty
“The queen passed,” says Johnel. “And now Good King Charles makes his servants carry a personal toilet seat for him when he travels.” “Really?” says Rooster Croft, holding his cup out for more coffee. ...
Start Your Engines Technical Manual 5: Heroes of the Republic: Aethersprite and ACTIS-2
Top up your coaxium, pay off the portmaster, check the nava computer and try not to bounce too close to a supernova as we invite you to Start Your Engines. This episode, Paul Naylor and Mark Newbold turn their attentions to the starfighters of the Republic, the Aethersprite from Attack of the Clones and the ACTIS-2 from Revenge of the Sith.
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 12 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron is joined by members of the Fantha Tracks team on Good Morning Tatooine as they review season finale of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest:...
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
Star Wars: Hidden Empire goes to a second printing
Great news as Hidden Empire hits the reprint quota and returns for a second printing, with covers from Steven Cummings and the legendary Arthur Adams. Both are available Wednesday 11th January, and you can read our review of Hidden Empire #1 here. STAR WARS HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 CUMMINGS 2ND PTG...
