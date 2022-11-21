Read full article on original website
Utah State Falls to Boise State
Utah State ended up putting up a good fight against Boise State after trailing 21-0 but fell with just over three minutes left in the game when they failed to convert in the redzone after an interception. Cooper Legas had a season high 306 yards passing and threw for a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions. Calvin Tyler Jr. struggled all day, rushing for just 65 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The star of the game was wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who had 148 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Wyoming Football Preview & Prediction: Week 13 - Fresno State Bulldogs
History: The Cowboys and the Bulldogs have faced off a total of thirteen times with the Bulldogs holding the advantage at eight total wins to Wyoming’s five. The Bulldogs currently hold the longest win streak in the series between the two teams, having won three straight games dating back to 2017.
Boise State Returns Home From Myrtle Beach Invitational With a Win Over Colorado, Prepares for Utah Valley
Colorado - 20.0%. After Chibuzo Agbo’s stellar performance against Loyola-Chicago, it was apparent that he needs to be a key cog in the Bronco offense for it to run smoothly. While he didn’t rain shots from downtown, Agbo played much more aggressive and looked for his shot rather than waiting for it.
Lobos Pack: Colorado State Game Preview
Friday, November 25th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque. Series:. This is the 69th all-time meeting between CSU and UNM. Colorado State...
