Utah State ended up putting up a good fight against Boise State after trailing 21-0 but fell with just over three minutes left in the game when they failed to convert in the redzone after an interception. Cooper Legas had a season high 306 yards passing and threw for a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions. Calvin Tyler Jr. struggled all day, rushing for just 65 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The star of the game was wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who had 148 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight receptions.

BOISE, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO