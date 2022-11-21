Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Morning Traffic Accident Seriously Injures Devil’s Elbow Woman
A Devil’s Elbow woman was injured seriously in a single-vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving morning. According to the highway patrol, 56-year-old Tammy A. Striplin was operating a 2013 Smart Car For Two when it ran off County Road 7520, a quarter mile from Highway T in Phelps County. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
Plato man seriously injured in Highway 32 accident, patrol says
A Plato man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 32 about five miles east of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Kennan Harrison said an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Devin M. Denigan, 21, of Lebanon, crossed the center of the highway and struck a westbound 1997 Ford Ranger operated by Mark W. Croslow, 63, of Plato, head-on.
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Avian flu confirmed in Webster County poultry flock
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
Avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County confirmed
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the N-V-S-L in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock. H-P-A-I is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. Missouri Department of Agriculture veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been destroyed. Missouri saw 10 positive H-P-A-I cases earlier in 2022, six commercial farms, and four backyard flocks, impacting nearly 435-thousand birds. There were nearly 9-thousand laying hens destroyed in this most recent case. M-D-A Animal Health Division employees are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. All poultry producers are encouraged to tighten their biosecurity practices around the farm. Producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian, or the state veterinarian’s office at the Missouri Department of Agriculture at 573-751-3377.
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
DAISY Award given and nurses honored at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital honored Cora Turnbull of Cabool with a DAISY Award during a cinnamon roll breakfast ceremony held for all the DAISY Award nominees on Wednesday, November 16. Turnbull is a registered nurse (RN) paramedic at TCMH. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is the highest...
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
Grant application for new library set for submittal next week
A grant application to aid in an effort to construct a new library at Houston will be submitted next week. Through a joint application the Texas County Library Foundation and the City of Houston, a lengthy submittal, is set to seek funds under the “Community Revitalization Grant Program,” which is federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 30. The local group is seeking $900,000. There is $10 million available for southeast Missouri.
RYLEY ALLEN WALLACE
Our son Ryley Allen Wallace was born on October 1, 1990, in Houston, Missouri. Ryley completed our family of 4. Big sister Amber was thrilled to have her own live baby doll. Left behind are his parents, Clay and Billi-Jo Wallace; Ryley’s fiancé, Breann Simmerly of the home; two children, Hunter and Annabelle of the home; one sister, Amber Ramsey and her husband Chris Ramsey of Licking, MO; two nephews, Woodrow and Jensen Ramsey of Licking MO; grandmother, Bonney Milan of Wolcott, New York; best friend/brother Justin Jennings of Licking, MO; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends; and also a special group of ladies we call the “Golden Girls.”
