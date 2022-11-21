Read full article on original website
The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points
Luka Doncic has been carrying an immense offensive load for the Dallas Mavericks.
Recap: Thunder at Rockets
The Thunder traveled to Houston to face the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. The two youngest teams in the NBA faced off for the first time this season – both teams coming off a strong win the night before. As is usual in the NBA, Saturday...
NBA suspends Lakers' Patrick Beverley for 3 games
NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For an Orlando Magic team that’s fought shorthanded for the majority of their 2022-23 campaign, some help may finally be on the way. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is expected to return from a seven-game absence and Moe Wagner appears to be ready to make his season debut when the Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina
Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
Grizzlies defeat Pelicans 132-111
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans, shooting 51.6% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range, compared to the Pelicans’ 43% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25...
Preview: Wolves at Hornets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets (5-14) on Friday night. Minnesota is on a five-game win streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near triple-double in the game and was the team’s leading scorer with 23 points. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels contributed 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Cavs Announce Partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC
The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce a sustainability-led partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC, a global endpoint management company that inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense by protecting devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance. MCPC is teaming up with the Cavs to help promote...
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
"It's About Us As A Team" | Jazz Continue Road Trip, Face First-Place Suns On Saturday Night
Twenty-four hours after going toe-to-toe with the defending champions, Utah returns to action when it takes on the first-place Suns on Saturday night in Phoenix — Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST. "I think it’s just about keeping perspective on what’s important to us. ... How you play...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 122, Kings 104
Safe to say that 19-0 runs in front of your home crowd will usually deposit a notch into your win column. That’s exactly what happened Friday night for the Boston Celtics. The C’s and Kings went back and forth throughout the third quarter before the C’s took complete control of the game with an unstoppable 19-0 run that was fueled by Jayson Tatum and, surprisingly, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet.
Grant Sets Career, Franchise Marks To End Losing Streak In New York
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant should have finished Saturday night’s game with 50 points, but he’ll just have to settle for a new career-high and a streak-ending victory. Grant posted a career-best 44 points, thanks in large part to setting a new franchise record for both free throws attempted and made, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 132-129 victory versus the New York Knicks in front of a sellout crowd of 19,812 Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Gameday Rundown: Wizards Rematch
IOTG: Miami HEAT Mashup White Long Sleeve Tee - $20. The HEAT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads.
Kia MVP Ladder: Nikola Jokic's scoring binge nets No. 3 ranking
As the world snaps out of its Thanksgiving grub coma — after devouring Wednesday’s appetizing slate of NBA action — brace for dessert from the sweet-shooting Serbian and reigning two-time Kia MVP Nikola Jokic, who leads the Denver Nuggets into Crypto.com Arena on Friday to face the LA Clippers (10:30 ET, NBA TV).
Down 4 starters (and maybe a 5th), Pistons push Suns to the brink
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. QUITE THE FIGHT – The Pistons won as big underdogs at Denver and Utah on a back to back leading to Thanksgiving, but the odds against taking their winning streak to three were compounded greatly by becoming even more shorthanded. Those wins at Denver and Utah came without Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (non-COVID illness) made it four missing starters and fully half their preferred 10-man rotation unavailable to Dwane Casey against the team atop the Western Conference standings. But they somehow led by a point at halftime and were still tied at 73 with five minutes left in the third quarter before the Suns hit them with an 8-0 run. Phoenix started 1 of 15 from three, then hit 5 of 6 during their third-quarter surge. It looked like the Suns were about to pull away, leading by seven with nine minutes to play, but a 10-2 Pistons run brought them within a point with five minutes to play. They had chances to tie or take the lead in the final three minutes, but couldn’t get shots to fall at critical junctures and Phoenix got out with the win. With 24 seconds to play, the last Pistons starter left standing, Bojan Bogdanovic, was barely standing after grasping at his right knee after a collision with Torey Craig that didn’t earn him a call and wound up as a layup for Phoenix that allowed the Suns to stretch their lead to six instead of the Pistons having a chance to cut into a four-point deficit. Bogdanovic led five players in double figures with 19 points. The Pistons wrapped up their 12-day, six-game road trip with a 2-4 record and return home on Sunday. They’ll have to hope they have a few more healthy bodies by then.
Preview: Wizards look to get even with Heat in second game of Miami trip
The Wizards (10-8) lost an intense game to the Heat (8-11) in Miami on Wednesday evening. Tonight, just 48 hours later, they have a chance to get even as they battle each other once again. Here's everything you need to know, as well as three things to watch in tonight's matchup.
Road Trip Continues As Portland Heads To The Big Apple To Take On The Knicks
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (10-8) at NEW YORK KNICKS (9-9) Nov. 25, 2022 — Madison Square Garden — 4:30 pm PST. Portland and New York will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in New York on Nov. 25. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
LeBron Returns and Lakers Take Second Game Against Spurs
The Lakers hit San Antonio and defeated the Spurs, 105-94, for the second game of three this last week in November. The Purple and Gold are now 6-11 as they head into December. The Lakers played strong defense for the majority of this game and that informed the offense. “Just...
