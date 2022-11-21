Three quick observations from Friday night’s 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. QUITE THE FIGHT – The Pistons won as big underdogs at Denver and Utah on a back to back leading to Thanksgiving, but the odds against taking their winning streak to three were compounded greatly by becoming even more shorthanded. Those wins at Denver and Utah came without Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (non-COVID illness) made it four missing starters and fully half their preferred 10-man rotation unavailable to Dwane Casey against the team atop the Western Conference standings. But they somehow led by a point at halftime and were still tied at 73 with five minutes left in the third quarter before the Suns hit them with an 8-0 run. Phoenix started 1 of 15 from three, then hit 5 of 6 during their third-quarter surge. It looked like the Suns were about to pull away, leading by seven with nine minutes to play, but a 10-2 Pistons run brought them within a point with five minutes to play. They had chances to tie or take the lead in the final three minutes, but couldn’t get shots to fall at critical junctures and Phoenix got out with the win. With 24 seconds to play, the last Pistons starter left standing, Bojan Bogdanovic, was barely standing after grasping at his right knee after a collision with Torey Craig that didn’t earn him a call and wound up as a layup for Phoenix that allowed the Suns to stretch their lead to six instead of the Pistons having a chance to cut into a four-point deficit. Bogdanovic led five players in double figures with 19 points. The Pistons wrapped up their 12-day, six-game road trip with a 2-4 record and return home on Sunday. They’ll have to hope they have a few more healthy bodies by then.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO