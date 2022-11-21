Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
WHEC TV-10
Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
Monroe County flu numbers rise to over 1,100 cases
Monroe County now has the largest number of cases in the Western New York region.
13 WHAM
The Market At The Armory returns to Culver Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Themata (The Market At The Armory), Rochester's local artisan market is returning to the Culver Road Armory for Black Friday this weekend, along with an additional date in December. Each day of Themata will bring a new selection of 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, ethically-sourced goods,...
wxxinews.org
Discussing current controversy surrounding RG&E
Recent controversy surrounding Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) has led to public demonstrations. On Monday, Metro Justice hosted a rally and press conference to address what it says is a lack of transparency, billing errors, and ineffective customer service by RG&E. The company was scheduled to meet privately with members of Rochester City Council, but those meetings were cancelled by Council.
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
13 WHAM
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
WHEC TV-10
Report says food insecurity is increasing in Monroe County and statewide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hunger is soaring in New York State just ahead of the holidays. That’s according to a new report by Hunger Free America. It says the number of people without enough food over a one-week period spiked by 35% in New York State and 30% nationwide over the last year.
