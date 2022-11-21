ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Toys for Tots sponsored the tournament at the Ozarks Event Center Saturday afternoon. In order to compete, you had to pay to play and the players even donated toys for kids.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong. The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping

The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Bigger crowds expected on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The busiest shopping day of the year has officially started. Post pandemic and inflation are the driving force why bigger crowds are expected this weekend. The National Retail Federation’s survey, shows 115 million people say they plan to shop on Black Friday. 67% of them say in-stores....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Return of Springfield’s Turkey Trot means more help for less fortunate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Turkey Trot 5K hosted by the Springfield-Green County Park Board has become a staple family tradition for families across the Ozarks, but for some, it means more. Local partnerships with organizations like Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) used the event to help collect food donations...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Runners brave the cooler weather for Springfield’s Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Runners took to the streets on Thanksgiving morning for Springfield’s annual Turkey Trot. The 28th annual 5K Run/Walk included 4,437 registered participants. The first in-person Turkey Trot in two years took place despite wet conditions, although the rain cleared in time for the race. As expected, registration was down from the pre-pandemic average of about 7,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thanksgiving stays chilly and damp this time around

BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Small business Saturday hit the Ozarks

NIXA, MO
KYTV

Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

