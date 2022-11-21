Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
KYTV
Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Toys for Tots sponsored the tournament at the Ozarks Event Center Saturday afternoon. In order to compete, you had to pay to play and the players even donated toys for kids.
KYTV
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
KYTV
Customers support businesses in the Ozarks on Small Business Saturday
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and in the Ozarks, it is strong. The owner of Village Pottery Café, Sonya Rippy, said her business has been in Republic for 15 years. In the summer of 2022, they switched from having daily food service to mainly pottery and painting. Rippy said inflation has impacted them, but they are going strong. Rippy said they have had to adapt like many small businesses.
KYTV
La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking additional rain chances eager to return on this chilly Saturday. Not only do we have a few other systems to track going into next week, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride into next week as well. Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance...
KYTV
IT’S TIME: How to safely hang outdoor holiday lighting and decorations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Holiday lights are starting to go up and many in the Ozarks took advantage of the great weather Friday to decorate their homes. When putting these lights up yourselves keep in mind of some precautions to keep yourself and your family safe. KY3 spoke with the...
KYTV
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police...
KYTV
Downtown Springfield businesses talk about importance of Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While Black Friday has now become a well-known national institution, another unofficial holiday that follows the next day is still trying to reach that same level of recognition. The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to promote shopping at locally-owned retailers to help the area’s economy...
KYTV
Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping
The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
KYTV
Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner includes volunteers as young as three years-old
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Salvation Army hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. For the second year in a row, power outages in the central part of town left volunteers briefly setting up the event by candlelight, but that didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The lunch...
KYTV
On Your Side: Bigger crowds expected on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The busiest shopping day of the year has officially started. Post pandemic and inflation are the driving force why bigger crowds are expected this weekend. The National Retail Federation’s survey, shows 115 million people say they plan to shop on Black Friday. 67% of them say in-stores....
KYTV
Return of Springfield’s Turkey Trot means more help for less fortunate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Turkey Trot 5K hosted by the Springfield-Green County Park Board has become a staple family tradition for families across the Ozarks, but for some, it means more. Local partnerships with organizations like Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) used the event to help collect food donations...
KYTV
PICTURES: Runners brave the cooler weather for Springfield’s Turkey Trot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Runners took to the streets on Thanksgiving morning for Springfield’s annual Turkey Trot. The 28th annual 5K Run/Walk included 4,437 registered participants. The first in-person Turkey Trot in two years took place despite wet conditions, although the rain cleared in time for the race. As expected, registration was down from the pre-pandemic average of about 7,000.
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thanksgiving stays chilly and damp this time around
If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police...
KYTV
Small business Saturday hit the Ozarks
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
KYTV
Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
KYTV
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project
Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots. A new pastime is making headway in the Ozarks: cornhole. And on Saturday, many cornholers, professional and amateur, gathered in Nixa for charity. Updated: 7 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees rain sticking around for the...
Comments / 0